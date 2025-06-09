Casting Shake-Up: Brynn Whitfield Exiting 'RHONY' After Two Seasons

Brynn Whitfield announced her departure from The Real Housewives of New York City after only two seasons on the show.

“After a lot of thought, I’ve made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now,” she wrote on Instagram Story on June 9. “Last week, Hoppy — the dating app I co-founded and proudly serve as Chief Marketing Officer — hit a massive download milestone. I can’t even put into words how surreal it feels. All I want to do now is pour every ounce of energy into building Hoppy into the #1 dating app in the world.”