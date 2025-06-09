Casting Shake-Up: Brynn Whitfield Exiting 'RHONY' After Two Seasons
Brynn Whitfield announced her departure from The Real Housewives of New York City after only two seasons on the show.
“After a lot of thought, I’ve made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now,” she wrote on Instagram Story on June 9. “Last week, Hoppy — the dating app I co-founded and proudly serve as Chief Marketing Officer — hit a massive download milestone. I can’t even put into words how surreal it feels. All I want to do now is pour every ounce of energy into building Hoppy into the #1 dating app in the world.”
'The Honor of a Lifetime'
Whitfield noted she was thankful for her time on the franchise, calling it one of the “most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters of my life.”
“It was the honor of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise,” she continued. “From day one, I’ve believed RHONY is a fan’s show — we’re just temporary custodians of something that truly belongs to the viewers. I hope I made you laugh (a lot), cry (a little), and more than anything — I hope there’s a TV in heaven so that Mimi (who LIVED for her shows) could watch me and be proud.”
"To every person who gave me a chance, cheered me on, and afforded me love and grace – thank you,” she added. “I’ve never felt more me than on my Spotify podcast, Please See Below. And prepare to laugh, cry, and possibly poop when you read my book coming out later this year. To-date, I’ve only shared a fraction of who I am, what I’ve been through and what I’ve learned. It’s the most vulnerable thing I’ve ever written.”
She then said she's splitting time between her London and New York City offices.
'A Life Long Dream'
“Building Hoppy alongside the most successful entrepreneurs, developers and marketers — creating THE app where the good guys are (where dating feels fun, safe, and cool again) feels like a life long dream I never knew is coming true,” she said. “As Sheryl Sandberg said: ‘If you’re offered a seat on a rocket ship, don’t ask what seat. Just get on.’ So here we go. We’re done dating his dad. It’s time to steal his inheritance.”
A Turbulent Ending
Whitfield’s final episode was a turbulent one, as Ubah Hassan alleged she slept with someone to get on the show and Whitfield, in turn, said she had been sexually assaulted — which Hassan knew about. Hassan got extremely upset and eventually, Whitfield allegedly told Erin Lichy she didn’t know if Hassan had “clocked it” when she had discussed the incident. Whitfield’s costars quickly turned on her and accused her of lying. The reunion was also tense for her.
While there were rumblings The Real Housewives of New York City is canceled, Andy Cohen confirmed that’s not true and they’re currently casting.