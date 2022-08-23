'The Real Housewives of New York City' Casts Fashion Influencer Lizzy Savetsky For Reboot
The highly anticipated The Real Housewives of New York City reboot may have found it's first cast member. According to reports, fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky has been one of the first women cast in the all new iteration of the beloved reality show.
The native of Texas boasts more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and shares three children with her plastic surgeon husband Dr. Ira Savetsky.
The social media sensation, who is extremely vocal about her jewish faith, recently opened up about her struggle with alcohol and her decision to stop drinking. “It was Shabbat afternoon. I started drinking at the synagogue and then continued at home," she said in a recent interview. "We were having guests over and I blacked out while hosting. I don’t remember anything until I woke up the next morning.”
“In that moment I realized I could lose everything," Savetsky noted. "That’s when I was willing to hand everything over to God and give this battle my all.”
As OK! previously reported, Bravo and Andy Cohen announced earlier this year that after a lackluster season 13, RHONY would be splitting into two shows — one featuring a new diverse cast of new New York women and RHONY Legacy which will follow the original cast members.
"You know that we’re at a crossroads for ‘RHONY,'" the executive producer pointed out. "We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."
“Bravo found people aren’t responding as well to the constant bickering and fighting of the [previous] cast. They’re hoping that this new cast will be a bit more inspiring and attract the younger audience,” an insider close to the franchise revealed.
According to sources, casting in under way with women who are “already strong in the influencer space, and they are more aspirational.”
“They’re women who have their own brands,or at least strong Instagram followings," the insider noted of the ladies who will replace Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney.
