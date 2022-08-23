'The Real Housewives of New York City' Casts Fashion Influencer Lizzy Savetsky For Reboot

The social media sensation, who is extremely vocal about her jewish faith, recently opened up about her struggle with alcohol and her decision to stop drinking. “It was Shabbat afternoon. I started drinking at the synagogue and then continued at home," she said in a recent interview. "We were having guests over and I blacked out while hosting. I don’t remember anything until I woke up the next morning.”

“In that moment I realized I could lose everything," Savetsky noted. "That’s when I was willing to hand everything over to God and give this battle my all.”