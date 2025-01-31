or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > RHONY
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Brynn Whitfield's Assault Storyline Jazzed Up a 'Boring' 'RHONY' Season, Source Claims: 'It Gave the Cast Something to Cling To'

Photo of Brynn Whitfield
Source: MEGA

Brynn Whitfield claimed she was sexually assaulted during the 'RHONY' Season 15 finale.

By:

Jan. 31 2025, Updated 4:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

During the explosive Season 15 finale of The Real Housewives of New York City, Brynn Whitfield came under fire over a sexual assault storyline — and now an insider dished it wasn’t as big of a deal as the cast made it out to be.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ubah Hassan
Source: MEGA

Ubah Hassan swore she didn't know about Brynn Whitfield's sexual assault.

Article continues below advertisement

On the episode, which aired on January 21, Whitfield got into it with castmate Ubah Hassan after the latter made a comment about her costar “sucking d--- for work.” Whitfield was understandably upset and offended, but told the cast it was even worse, as she told Hassan in confidence she’d been sexually assaulted in the past. This led to Hassan freaking out, vehemently denying she had any idea about what her colleague was referring to. As the episode progressed, Whitfield admitted it “may not have clocked” with Hassan, a.k.a. the model possibly did not know about the marketing and communications consultant’s situation. This led the cast to turn on Whitfield due to what they deemed as a changing narrative.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brynn Whitfield
Source: MEGA

Brynn Whitfield's role on 'RHONY' has not been made clear yet.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to production revealed this became a bigger deal than it actually was.

“The entire season was boring and, if it hadn’t been, the women probably wouldn’t have been as laser-focused on Brynn’s comment,” they shared.

They noted Hassan’s “erratic” response shouldn’t have been surprising due to her “screaming at the women” the entire season and being known for her “overly emotional” behavior.

As far as Whitfield’s reveal, the source shared it “gave the entire cast something to cling to in order to turn a boring season into a bombastic finale.” “No one really had any story about their lives or anything personal, so clinging to Brynn claiming she told Ubah she was sexually assaulted, only to change it to it ‘may not have clocked,’ implying she may not have heard her, gave them an in for drama,” they explained.

MORE ON:
RHONY

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ubah Hassan
Source: MEGA

The cast rallied behind Ubah Hassan during the 'RHONY' Season 15 finale.

Article continues below advertisement

The source explained Whitfield absolutely was “emotionally affected” by the entire ordeal. This can be seen in part 1 of the reunion, which aired on January 28. When costar Jenna Lyons approaches her to talk — and suggests she speak to Hassan — Whitfield claims she “wants to” hug her but is “scared she’ll be mad” and “too much time has gone by.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brynn Whitfield
Source: MEGA

Brynn Whitfield said she felt 'dead inside' at the 'RHONY' Season 15 reunion.

She goes on to say she’s “scared of everyone” after mentioning she feels “dead inside.”

Regardless of what has transpired, the insider revealed Bravo has “not taken any action” against the RHONY star. “They have not told her her contract is not renewed and she’s not one to back down from a fight and leave because some women turned against her,” they added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.