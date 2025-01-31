Brynn Whitfield's Assault Storyline Jazzed Up a 'Boring' 'RHONY' Season, Source Claims: 'It Gave the Cast Something to Cling To'
During the explosive Season 15 finale of The Real Housewives of New York City, Brynn Whitfield came under fire over a sexual assault storyline — and now an insider dished it wasn’t as big of a deal as the cast made it out to be.
On the episode, which aired on January 21, Whitfield got into it with castmate Ubah Hassan after the latter made a comment about her costar “sucking d--- for work.” Whitfield was understandably upset and offended, but told the cast it was even worse, as she told Hassan in confidence she’d been sexually assaulted in the past. This led to Hassan freaking out, vehemently denying she had any idea about what her colleague was referring to. As the episode progressed, Whitfield admitted it “may not have clocked” with Hassan, a.k.a. the model possibly did not know about the marketing and communications consultant’s situation. This led the cast to turn on Whitfield due to what they deemed as a changing narrative.
A source close to production revealed this became a bigger deal than it actually was.
“The entire season was boring and, if it hadn’t been, the women probably wouldn’t have been as laser-focused on Brynn’s comment,” they shared.
They noted Hassan’s “erratic” response shouldn’t have been surprising due to her “screaming at the women” the entire season and being known for her “overly emotional” behavior.
As far as Whitfield’s reveal, the source shared it “gave the entire cast something to cling to in order to turn a boring season into a bombastic finale.” “No one really had any story about their lives or anything personal, so clinging to Brynn claiming she told Ubah she was sexually assaulted, only to change it to it ‘may not have clocked,’ implying she may not have heard her, gave them an in for drama,” they explained.
- Brandi Glanville Claims She's GAGGED From 'Telling Her Side' Of The 'RHUGT' Saga
- 'Bad Weather' Ahead? Whitney Rose Reveals What Ended Tight Friendship With 'RHOSLC' Costar Heather Gay
- Jessel Taank Defends Husband Pavit Randhawa After 'RHONY' Cast Spreads Rumors About Her Marriage — Watch the Exclusive Clip
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The source explained Whitfield absolutely was “emotionally affected” by the entire ordeal. This can be seen in part 1 of the reunion, which aired on January 28. When costar Jenna Lyons approaches her to talk — and suggests she speak to Hassan — Whitfield claims she “wants to” hug her but is “scared she’ll be mad” and “too much time has gone by.”
She goes on to say she’s “scared of everyone” after mentioning she feels “dead inside.”
Regardless of what has transpired, the insider revealed Bravo has “not taken any action” against the RHONY star. “They have not told her her contract is not renewed and she’s not one to back down from a fight and leave because some women turned against her,” they added.