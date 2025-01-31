Brynn Whitfield's Assault Storyline Jazzed Up a 'Boring' 'RHONY' Season, Source Claims: 'It Gave the Cast Something to Cling To'

A source close to production revealed this became a bigger deal than it actually was.

“The entire season was boring and, if it hadn’t been, the women probably wouldn’t have been as laser-focused on Brynn’s comment,” they shared.

They noted Hassan’s “erratic” response shouldn’t have been surprising due to her “screaming at the women” the entire season and being known for her “overly emotional” behavior.

As far as Whitfield’s reveal, the source shared it “gave the entire cast something to cling to in order to turn a boring season into a bombastic finale.” “No one really had any story about their lives or anything personal, so clinging to Brynn claiming she told Ubah she was sexually assaulted, only to change it to it ‘may not have clocked,’ implying she may not have heard her, gave them an in for drama,” they explained.