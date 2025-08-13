'Bully' Chrissy Teigen's Appearance on Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Outrages Fans: 'Unbearable'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan series on Netflix has been heavily scrutinized for missing the mark on her interpretation of a “lifestyle” brand. Now, she’s facing even more backlash over the show’s guest list. With Season 2 looming around the corner for an August 26 release date, Meghan unveiled a look into what — and who — fans can expect to see in the upcoming season. In the trailer, released on Tuesday, August 12, Meghan was joined by guest Chrissy Teigen, who has, over time, created a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s biggest bullies.

Chrissy Teigen Guest Stars on 'With Love, Meghan'

Source: Netflix Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle worked on crafts in Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan.'

While appearing on With Love, Meghan, Teigen and the Duchess of Sussex gathered in Meghan’s Montecito, Calif., home to create upscale crafts. “Oh my gosh, I could do this every day,” Teigen said in the trailer’s snippet.

'Chrissy and Meghan Are Both Abusive Bullies'

Source: Netflix Critics were outraged that Netflix would allow 'two bullies' on the same show.

Critics were outraged after seeing the model was invited as a guest on Meghan’s show, claiming Teigen’s history as a foul-mouthed broad made the former royal look even more “unbearable” and “awful” than before. “Mean girls ALWAYS flock together. M is the quintessential mean girl. So is Chrissy. Both low-class bullies,” commented one on X. “@netflix you have really scraped the bottom of the barrel. Two bullies in one room — disgusting,” wrote another. “Chrissy and Meghan are both abusive bullies. I wouldn’t watch five seconds of this bs Netflix is pushing,” said a third.

Chrissy Teigen Bullies Courtney Stodden

Source: mega Chrissy Teigen is known for nearly bullying Courtney Stodden to the grave.

Over 10 years ago, Teigen nearly drove teenage bride Courtney Stodden to the grave after relentlessly bullying her for marrying Doug Hutchison. Between 2011 and 2012, Teigen issued countless tweets about Stodden. Some of which stated her desire for Stodden to take a “dirt nap” and to “go to sleep forever.”

Meghan Markle Accused of Bullying Royal Staffers

Source: Netflix Meghan Markle was accused of bullying royal staffers after she left the royal family.

As for Meghan, when she stepped down as a working member of the British Royal Family in 2020, she was accused of mistreating her royal staffers and creating a toxic environment. As OK! reported, Meghan’s controlling behavior led staffers to become physically ill from nerves and even suffer from PTSD. Some claimed she would send demanding emails as early as 5:00 a.m.

Meghan Markle Accused of 'Gnawing' at Royal Staffers' 'Sense of Self'

Source: Netflix Meghan Markle reportedly mistreated royal staff so much that they suffered from PTSD.