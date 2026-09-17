Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Cozy Up in Dallas as Dating Rumors Mount After Her Divorce From Jelly Roll: Photos

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Bunnie Xo is making little effort to hide her growing connection with Dylan Wolf, as the pair continue to fuel dating rumors just months after her divorce from Jelly Roll was finalized.

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Bunnie Xo Left a Permanent Mark on Dylan Wolf

Source: MEGA; @dylannwolf/Instagram Dylan Wolf is best known for appearing on the Netflix's reality TV show 'Calabasas Confidential.'

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host, 46, wasn't shy about showing off her adventures with the Calabasas Confidential star, 24, first reposting a video via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 16, of herself helping tattoo the reality TV star's back. Bunnie dressed casually for the outing in a maroon crewneck sweatshirt and black yoga pants as she bent down to shade a bull that was being etched into his lower back.

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Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Left Dallas Together

Source: @bunniexo/Instagram Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf first sparked dating rumors in July.

The blonde beauty also shared a video of her and Wolf walking side by side closely on the airport tarmac as they approached a private plane. She gave no context to the post, except for her short caption, "Dallas, unforgettable. Let's go home 💋." Wolf reposted Bunnie's airplane video and also shared a photo of what appeared to be her hand holding a red permanent marker as she wrote something. Although her hand blocked some of the message, the writing seemingly read, "Bunnie [hearts] Dylan."

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Dylan Wolf Showed Off Bunnie Xo on His Instagram

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Source: @dylanwolf/Instagram Dylan Wolf shared a photo of what appeared to read, 'Bunnie [hearts] Dylan.'

Wolf took it one step further by posting a photo with Bunnie on his main Instagram feed. In the snap, Wolf wore a cowboy hat while Bunnie shielded her face behind sunglasses, both looking down and keeping a low profile as they spent the day together outside. They appeared to be attending a rodeo, with horses visible in the background. Wolf didn't attempt to hide Bunnie's identity, making sure to tag her in the post.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @dylanwolf/Instagram Bunnie Xo was spotted in Dylan Wolf's September 16 upload.

Dylan Wolf and Bunnie Xo Sparked Dating Rumors in July

Source: @bunniexo/Instagram Bunnie Xo teased earlier this month that a new love connection had her in a 'chokehold.'