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Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Cozy Up in Dallas as Dating Rumors Mount After Her Divorce From Jelly Roll: Photos

Photo of Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf
Source: MEGA; @dylannwolf/Instagram

Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf weren't shy about showing off their connection on social media.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo is making little effort to hide her growing connection with Dylan Wolf, as the pair continue to fuel dating rumors just months after her divorce from Jelly Roll was finalized.

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Bunnie Xo Left a Permanent Mark on Dylan Wolf

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Photo of Dylan Wolf is best known for appearing on the Netflix's reality TV show 'Calabasas Confidential.'
Source: MEGA; @dylannwolf/Instagram

Dylan Wolf is best known for appearing on the Netflix's reality TV show 'Calabasas Confidential.'

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host, 46, wasn't shy about showing off her adventures with the Calabasas Confidential star, 24, first reposting a video via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 16, of herself helping tattoo the reality TV star's back.

Bunnie dressed casually for the outing in a maroon crewneck sweatshirt and black yoga pants as she bent down to shade a bull that was being etched into his lower back.

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Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Left Dallas Together

Photo of Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf first sparked dating rumors in July.
Source: @bunniexo/Instagram

Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf first sparked dating rumors in July.

The blonde beauty also shared a video of her and Wolf walking side by side closely on the airport tarmac as they approached a private plane.

She gave no context to the post, except for her short caption, "Dallas, unforgettable. Let's go home 💋."

Wolf reposted Bunnie's airplane video and also shared a photo of what appeared to be her hand holding a red permanent marker as she wrote something.

Although her hand blocked some of the message, the writing seemingly read, "Bunnie [hearts] Dylan."

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Dylan Wolf Showed Off Bunnie Xo on His Instagram

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Photo of Dylan Wolf shared a photo of what appeared to say 'Bunnie [hearts] Dylan.'
Source: @dylanwolf/Instagram

Dylan Wolf shared a photo of what appeared to read, 'Bunnie [hearts] Dylan.'

Wolf took it one step further by posting a photo with Bunnie on his main Instagram feed.

In the snap, Wolf wore a cowboy hat while Bunnie shielded her face behind sunglasses, both looking down and keeping a low profile as they spent the day together outside.

They appeared to be attending a rodeo, with horses visible in the background.

Wolf didn't attempt to hide Bunnie's identity, making sure to tag her in the post.

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Source: @dylanwolf/Instagram

Bunnie Xo was spotted in Dylan Wolf's September 16 upload.

Dylan Wolf and Bunnie Xo Sparked Dating Rumors in July

Photo of Bunnie Xo teased earlier this month that a new love connection had her in a 'chokehold.'
Source: @bunniexo/Instagram

Bunnie Xo teased earlier this month that a new love connection had her in a 'chokehold.'

Wolf and Bunnie first sparked dating rumors in early July, when they were spotted kissing at Goodnight Nashville, Jelly Roll's bar in Tennessee.

At the time, Bunnie Xo dismissed the PDA as fun, telling fans she was "healing out loud" after her divorce from Jelly Roll, 41, which was finalized just ten days later.

The romance has seemingly been moving forward strongly, as she teased earlier this month that her new romance had her smitten.

"That one m--- that has you in a chokehold and has you standing in the middle of a store, smiling at your phone and replying," Bunnie captioned an Instagram Reel on September 1.

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