Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Finalize Divorce After 10 Years of Marriage, Singer Ordered to Give Ex One-Time Lump Sum

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It's officially over for Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, as the former couple finalized their divorce after 10 years of marriage. The exes, who married in August 2016, finalized the split earlier this month, according to documents obtained by a news outlet on Friday, July 17.

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Jelly Roll Agreed to One Lump Sum Payment

Source: MEGA The divorce was finalized around two months after Jelly Roll's initial May 19 filing.

Though the details of their settlement remain confidential, the country music singer (real name Jason DeFord), 41, and the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host (real name Alisa DeFord), 46, agreed to split their assets, including homes, cars, an aircraft and intellectual properties. Jelly Roll was also ordered to pay his ex a confidential one-time lump sum, therefore eliminating any potential spousal support claims that could've been fought over in court.

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Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo in May

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll tied the knot in August 2016.

As OK! previously reported, the "Save Me" singer quietly filed for divorce from the YouTube personality on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn. Jelly Roll listed their date of separation as May 9, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Nearly one month later, the musician broke his silence on the breakup during a performance at the Saratoga Springs, N.Y., stop of his Little A-- Shed Tour.

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Jelly Roll Denies Cheating as Reason for Split

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll maintains that he and his ex-wife will remain 'best friends.'

"Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her," he said of Bunnie, later sharing a video of the onstage moment on his Instagram. "She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her." He emphasized that infidelity was not a factor in their split, adding, "Nobody cheated on nobody." The stars have not detailed exactly what led to the split.

Bunnie Xo Lost 20 Pounds After Heartbreaking Split

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo confessed there were moments she thought she was gonna be rushed to the hospital due to being malnourished.