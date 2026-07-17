Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Finalize Divorce After 10 Years of Marriage, Singer Ordered to Give Ex One-Time Lump Sum
July 17 2026, Updated 7:17 p.m. ET
It's officially over for Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, as the former couple finalized their divorce after 10 years of marriage.
The exes, who married in August 2016, finalized the split earlier this month, according to documents obtained by a news outlet on Friday, July 17.
Jelly Roll Agreed to One Lump Sum Payment
Though the details of their settlement remain confidential, the country music singer (real name Jason DeFord), 41, and the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host (real name Alisa DeFord), 46, agreed to split their assets, including homes, cars, an aircraft and intellectual properties.
Jelly Roll was also ordered to pay his ex a confidential one-time lump sum, therefore eliminating any potential spousal support claims that could've been fought over in court.
Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo in May
As OK! previously reported, the "Save Me" singer quietly filed for divorce from the YouTube personality on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn.
Jelly Roll listed their date of separation as May 9, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
Nearly one month later, the musician broke his silence on the breakup during a performance at the Saratoga Springs, N.Y., stop of his Little A-- Shed Tour.
- Bunnie Xo Reveals Ex Jelly Roll Is 'Dating' Following Their Split: 'Happy for Him'
- Jelly Roll Split Bombshell: Country Star Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage
- 'Malnourished' Bunnie Xo Dropped 20 Pounds After She Stopped Eating During Jelly Roll Divorce: 'I Was Gonna Go to the Hospital'
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Jelly Roll Denies Cheating as Reason for Split
"Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her," he said of Bunnie, later sharing a video of the onstage moment on his Instagram. "She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her."
He emphasized that infidelity was not a factor in their split, adding, "Nobody cheated on nobody."
The stars have not detailed exactly what led to the split.
Bunnie Xo Lost 20 Pounds After Heartbreaking Split
As for Bunnie, she hasn't sugarcoated the hardships she's faced, revealing she lost more than 20 pounds since the split.
"There were times I was on the floor, screaming, crying because I could not understand what the f--- was happening," Bunnie told her co-hosts during the July 9 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "There were moments where you guys had to call and get me IVs because I was gonna go to the hospital because I was not eating."
The media personality agreed she was "malnourished," admitting she couldn't even stand up because she was "so f------ devastated." Despite the heartbreak, Bunnie confessed she was a much better person now than in the relationship.
"I feel so good. I'm so happy. Like, I am so free. They said this to me the other day, 'Bunnie, I haven't seen you this happy in eight years. I've never seen this side of you,'" she explained. "My OCD is getting better ... It's been really interesting getting to know myself after this. It absolutely f------ sucks, but that dude is my best friend."