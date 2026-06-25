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Bunnie Xo Boasts About Heightened Publicity Amid Jelly Roll Divorce After Their Split Was Accused of Being a 'PR Scandal'

Image of Bunnie Xo shared her excitement about her increased book sales amid divorce.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo shared her excitement about her increased book sales amid divorce.

June 25 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo is leaning into the chaos.

In the wake of her divorce from rapper Jelly Roll, the podcast host and author is celebrating a significant spike in book sales, with her memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic returning to the New York Times bestseller list.

She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 26, and announced the milestone with pride, "14 weeks on the list baby," she wrote, accompanied by a crying-laughing emoji.

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Not Everyone Is Convinced

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Image of Bunnie Xo has been active on Instagram since her divorce went public.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo has been active on Instagram since her divorce went public.

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The timing has raised eyebrows among some who view the uptick in sales as evidence of the breakup's strategic value.

Nicole Arbour is one of them.

Arbour, a Canadian comedian, entertainer and podcast host, isn't buying the breakup narrative. Already recognized for a long-standing, years-long feud with Jelly Roll — stemming from a 2021 collaboration with his former creative partner Ryan Upchurch — Arbour has gone on record dismissing the couple's separation as pure theatrics.

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Image of Comedian Nicole Arbour claimed that she thinks the divorce is all for show.
Source: MEGA

Comedian Nicole Arbour claimed that she thinks the divorce is all for show.

The divorce, filed in May, is no accident in her estimation. Instead, she suggests it is part of a calculated pattern. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo manufacture high-profile controversies to generate media buzz, then leverage that attention to promote whatever they're launching next.

Arbour told the NY Post that the famous couple’s divorce could be entirely made up. She said: "Jelly Roll and his wife will create a PR scandal, I believe this divorce is. They create a giant scandal with the press that they get off of, then launch something.”

It's a bold accusation, but one that Bunnie Xo's beaming book sales make difficult to dismiss entirely.

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

A Fresh Start

Image of Bunnie Xo posted on Instagram about her 'new life.'
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo posted on Instagram about her 'new life.'

In a recent Instagram video, from Wednesday, June 24, Bunnie Xo mentioned her new life, with the caption: "Told Crunchy & the crew to start the countdown to their new land & new home today 🥹❤️‍🩹."

The timing is notable. As tabloids continue to dissect whether her divorce was a genuine relationship collapse or a coordinated publicity maneuver, Bunnie Xo has already pivoted to the next narrative, one of personal growth and tangible new beginnings.

Whether the property represents a genuine escape or simply the next content milestone remains unclear.

For Bunnie Xo, however, her personal drama is converting directly into commercial success.

Whether she orchestrated the publicity or is simply savvy enough to capitalize on it, one thing is clear: her suffering, real or performed, is deeply profitable.

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