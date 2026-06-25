NEWS Bunnie Xo Boasts About Heightened Publicity Amid Jelly Roll Divorce After Their Split Was Accused of Being a 'PR Scandal' Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo shared her excitement about her increased book sales amid divorce. Olivia Callanan June 25 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bunnie Xo is leaning into the chaos. In the wake of her divorce from rapper Jelly Roll, the podcast host and author is celebrating a significant spike in book sales, with her memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic returning to the New York Times bestseller list. She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 26, and announced the milestone with pride, "14 weeks on the list baby," she wrote, accompanied by a crying-laughing emoji.

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Not Everyone Is Convinced

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Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo has been active on Instagram since her divorce went public.

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The timing has raised eyebrows among some who view the uptick in sales as evidence of the breakup's strategic value. Nicole Arbour is one of them. Arbour, a Canadian comedian, entertainer and podcast host, isn't buying the breakup narrative. Already recognized for a long-standing, years-long feud with Jelly Roll — stemming from a 2021 collaboration with his former creative partner Ryan Upchurch — Arbour has gone on record dismissing the couple's separation as pure theatrics.

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Source: MEGA Comedian Nicole Arbour claimed that she thinks the divorce is all for show.

The divorce, filed in May, is no accident in her estimation. Instead, she suggests it is part of a calculated pattern. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo manufacture high-profile controversies to generate media buzz, then leverage that attention to promote whatever they're launching next. Arbour told the NY Post that the famous couple’s divorce could be entirely made up. She said: "Jelly Roll and his wife will create a PR scandal, I believe this divorce is. They create a giant scandal with the press that they get off of, then launch something.” It's a bold accusation, but one that Bunnie Xo's beaming book sales make difficult to dismiss entirely.

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A Fresh Start

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo posted on Instagram about her 'new life.'