Is Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s Divorce a 'PR Scandal'? Scorned Comedian Raises Eyebrows With Wild Claim About Country Star’s Shocking Split

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A Canadian comedian isn't buying Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's shocking split. Nicole Arbour has been caught up in online tension with Jelly Roll, whom she once released a diss track about titled “Cosplay Christian.” Arbour told an outlet the couple’s impending divorce, which was filed on May 18, could be entirely fabricated. “Jelly Roll and his wife will create a PR scandal,” she said. “I believe this divorce is. They create a giant scandal with the press that they get off of, then launch something.” Arbour has tension with the couple dating back to 2021, when she allegedly wrote several songs with Jelly Roll’s former collaborator Ryan Upchurch.

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Inside Nicole Arbour and Jelly Roll's Feud

Source: @IBNicoleArbour/Instagram, @RyanUpchurch/Instagram Nicole Arbour filed a lawsuit against former Jelly Roll collaborator Ryan Upchurch.

She filed a lawsuit against him for copyright infringement, claiming Upchurch took credit for songs they wrote together. Upchurch denied the claims and the case was dismissed, but a public feud was ignited. Arbour also alleged that Upchurch expressed romantic feelings toward her during the time they knew one another. “He had some feelings, and they weren’t reciprocated in the way that that guy would have liked,” Arbour claimed to the New York Post. “He was offended by me saying that I was dating other people.”

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Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo allegedly joined in on a smear campaign against Nicole Arbour.

According to Arbour, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo became involved in rumors and public attacks against the comic after Upchurch left his wallet at her home. “They made up some big scandal about me stealing his wallet, which had never happened, and launched a single with Jelly Roll and Ryan Upchurch together,” she claimed. “It worked so well using my name and making up this big giant scandal that they did it again.” Arbour claimed that during Jelly Roll’s crossover to country music from hip-hop, he ignited yet another smear campaign to garner support. “The second time it was Bunnie making up that I filed false rape charges, or spread that I filed false rape charges against their friends, alleging that their friends had roofied and raped me, which they never had,” Arbour claimed. “I DM’d her instantly and said that didn’t happen, but she ran with it anyway because it was a scam to get attention.”

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Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's relationship was allegedly riddled with 'financial distress,' according to the comedian.

Arbour believes her negative encounters with Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll point to their contentious relationship and “financial distress” behind the scenes, which may have prompted their split. She also claimed her public takedown of Jelly Roll had created tension for the estranged spouses. “I guess that there was a huge fight about it,” Arbour alleged. “I was told one of his main sponsors quit because she wouldn’t work with him.” “People in his team told me that he started losing brand deals, and the ticket sales for his concerts went right down if they didn’t have to be completely canceled,” she added. “They’re giving away 1000s of tickets to all of his shows with Post Malone.” The former couple has not cited financial struggles as the reason for their divorce, nor have they indicated any validity to Arbour’s claims.

Why Did Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Split?

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's split became public on June 15.