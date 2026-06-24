Bunnie Xo Thinking About 'Returning' to Adult Entertainment 'Created Real Tension' in Her Marriage to Jelly Roll, Claims Insider
June 24 2026, Published 7:41 a.m. ET
New details are emerging about the reported issues that may have contributed to Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll’s split.
After Bunnie addressed the divorce on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast and denied that infidelity played any role, a source claimed that her growing interest in coming back to the adult entertainment industry reportedly became a point of disagreement in the marriage.
“Bunnie started seriously considering a return, and that created real tension,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “She wasn’t talking about her past anymore. She was talking about her future.”
“She’s always been proud of where she came from,” said an insider. “For Bunnie, this wasn’t about controversy. It was about business, freedom and doing something she understood.”
As Jelly Roll’s music career continued reaching new heights, insiders claimed the couple found themselves focusing on different priorities.
“Nobody was judging anyone,” another source explained. “The issue wasn’t morality. The issue was compatibility. They stopped seeing the same picture when they looked ahead."
Bunnie Opened Up About Their Early Years Together
Bunnie has never been shy about discussing her past.
In addition to s-------, she previously worked as a high-end escort and continued seeing clients until 2020. She also created adult content on a subscription-based platform until 2023, according to People.
During her Thursday, June 18, podcast episode titled "The Divorce," Bunnie reflected on the financial struggles she and Jelly Roll faced before his rise to fame.
"Everybody always likes to say that I had all the money when we first got together, and I did this for him and I did that for him," she said. "And I mean, I had sugar daddies at the time that were paying for all of this."
She went on to explain that their financial reality was far different from what many people assumed.
"I'm not trying to take the light off of what I did for him, but we were still in the streets, you know, and we were making money as it came," Bunnie continued. "It wasn't like I was over here just sitting on a million dollars and was taking care of him. Like, I was turning tricks to pay our bills and to get lawyers and to travel and to, you know, go on tour and stuff like that.”
- Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo 'Always Had a Complicated Dynamic' Before Shocking Split, Insider Reveals: 'A Lot of Chaos'
- Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Says Musician Deserved 'Second Chance' After 2018 Affair That Nearly Ended Their Marriage
- 'We're in a Different Life Right Now': Bunnie Xo Reveals What Led to Her Shocking Divorce From Jelly Roll
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Funding Their Dreams Together
Bunnie also shared how she continued working while accompanying Jelly Roll on tour during the early days of his career. According to the podcast host, the money she earned helped support their lifestyle while they were trying to build a future together.
"I literally went on tour with him and was seeing clients just to fund our life at the time," she said on her podcast.
‘It Was Such an Era’
Looking back, Bunnie described those years as some of the most memorable moments of their relationship as they watched Jelly Roll's fan base steadily grow.
"I remember there were shows that my husband would play to 20 people, and it was crazy because within the first three years of us being together the crowd started doubling. The shows started getting bigger," she said. "It was such an era, man. And you just had to have been there. It was the coolest time of my life. And I know it was the coolest time of my husband's life, too.”