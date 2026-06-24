Bunnie Xo Thinking About 'Returning' to Adult Entertainment 'Created Real Tension' in Her Marriage to Jelly Roll, Claims Insider

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New details are emerging about the reported issues that may have contributed to Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll’s split. After Bunnie addressed the divorce on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast and denied that infidelity played any role, a source claimed that her growing interest in coming back to the adult entertainment industry reportedly became a point of disagreement in the marriage. “Bunnie started seriously considering a return, and that created real tension,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “She wasn’t talking about her past anymore. She was talking about her future.”

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Source: MEGA An insider claimed Bunnie Xo’s interest in returning to the adult entertainment industry ‘created tension’ in her marriage to Jelly Roll.

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“She’s always been proud of where she came from,” said an insider. “For Bunnie, this wasn’t about controversy. It was about business, freedom and doing something she understood.” As Jelly Roll’s music career continued reaching new heights, insiders claimed the couple found themselves focusing on different priorities. “Nobody was judging anyone,” another source explained. “The issue wasn’t morality. The issue was compatibility. They stopped seeing the same picture when they looked ahead."

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Bunnie Opened Up About Their Early Years Together

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo has remained open about her past and reportedly views that chapter of her life as part of her success story.

Bunnie has never been shy about discussing her past. In addition to s-------, she previously worked as a high-end escort and continued seeing clients until 2020. She also created adult content on a subscription-based platform until 2023, according to People. During her Thursday, June 18, podcast episode titled "The Divorce," Bunnie reflected on the financial struggles she and Jelly Roll faced before his rise to fame. "Everybody always likes to say that I had all the money when we first got together, and I did this for him and I did that for him," she said. "And I mean, I had sugar daddies at the time that were paying for all of this." She went on to explain that their financial reality was far different from what many people assumed. "I'm not trying to take the light off of what I did for him, but we were still in the streets, you know, and we were making money as it came," Bunnie continued. "It wasn't like I was over here just sitting on a million dollars and was taking care of him. Like, I was turning tricks to pay our bills and to get lawyers and to travel and to, you know, go on tour and stuff like that.”

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Source: @DumbBlondePodcast/YouTube The couple reportedly went weeks without speaking after the fight.

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Funding Their Dreams Together

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo revealed she continued seeing clients while traveling with Jelly Roll to help fund their lifestyle and career goals.

Bunnie also shared how she continued working while accompanying Jelly Roll on tour during the early days of his career. According to the podcast host, the money she earned helped support their lifestyle while they were trying to build a future together. "I literally went on tour with him and was seeing clients just to fund our life at the time," she said on her podcast.

‘It Was Such an Era’

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo looked back fondly on the early years of their relationship and described that period as one of the best times of their lives.