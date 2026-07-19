Bunnie Xo Gives Pal Tour of New Luxurious Mansion Hours After Finalizing Jelly Roll Divorce

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Bunnie Xo shared an inside look into her new lavish mansion on July 17 when she showed off her home to a friend. The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host, 46, shared a clip of the house tour on Instagram where her pal Matt Matthews looked completely in awe of the luxurious residence.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo gave a house tour to her friend Matt Matthews on the same day it was announced her divorce was finalized.

“Matt seeing the new house for the first time,” she wrote on the video. Matt looked shocked as Bunnie showed him around the grand abode and its many rooms. “Girl! This is nice!” he gushed as he rolled around on an enormous bed.

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram The new home contained an outdoor shower and swimming pool.

The home featured a makeup room lined with several shelves, a large walk-in closet and a separate one just for Bunnie's shoes. Matt was stunned once he saw the outdoor shower and the primary bedroom's immense size. The influencer then led Matt into her property's outdoor wellness center. “It’s a whole shower! Outside? I am so poor!” he said as he gawked at the watering hole. "This is the craziest s--- I've seen in my life," Matt joked. "I feel poor. I am broke. I want a new house." The health area contained a sauna and space that can accommodate up to 15 guests. The backyard also held a gigantic swimming pool.

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Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Finalized Their Divorce on July 17

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram The abode also featured a massive walk-in closet.

On the same day Bunnie showed off her home, it was announced she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jelly Roll. The country singer, 41, and the podcaster announced their split last month after a decade of marriage. According to court documents, the former couple reached a confidential settlement earlier this month where they sorted their property. The agreement reportedly divided up their multiple homes, vehicles, intellectual property rights and an airplane. The Grammy winner will also allegedly give Bunnie a one-time lump sum payment, with the stipulation the two don't bash each other in public.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Once Shared a $6 Million Home

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo split up their marital property.