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Bunnie Xo Gives Pal Tour of New Luxurious Mansion Hours After Finalizing Jelly Roll Divorce

image of jelly roll and bunnie xo
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo split after 10 years of marriage last month.

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July 19 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo shared an inside look into her new lavish mansion on July 17 when she showed off her home to a friend.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host, 46, shared a clip of the house tour on Instagram where her pal Matt Matthews looked completely in awe of the luxurious residence.

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo gave a house tour to her friend Matt Matthews on the same day it was announced her divorce was finalized.

“Matt seeing the new house for the first time,” she wrote on the video. Matt looked shocked as Bunnie showed him around the grand abode and its many rooms.

“Girl! This is nice!” he gushed as he rolled around on an enormous bed.

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image of jelly roll and bunnie xo
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

The new home contained an outdoor shower and swimming pool.

The home featured a makeup room lined with several shelves, a large walk-in closet and a separate one just for Bunnie's shoes.

Matt was stunned once he saw the outdoor shower and the primary bedroom's immense size. The influencer then led Matt into her property's outdoor wellness center.

“It’s a whole shower! Outside? I am so poor!” he said as he gawked at the watering hole. "This is the craziest s--- I've seen in my life," Matt joked. "I feel poor. I am broke. I want a new house."

The health area contained a sauna and space that can accommodate up to 15 guests. The backyard also held a gigantic swimming pool.

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Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Finalized Their Divorce on July 17

image of jelly roll and bunnie xo
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

The abode also featured a massive walk-in closet.

On the same day Bunnie showed off her home, it was announced she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jelly Roll. The country singer, 41, and the podcaster announced their split last month after a decade of marriage.

According to court documents, the former couple reached a confidential settlement earlier this month where they sorted their property.

The agreement reportedly divided up their multiple homes, vehicles, intellectual property rights and an airplane.

The Grammy winner will also allegedly give Bunnie a one-time lump sum payment, with the stipulation the two don't bash each other in public.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Once Shared a $6 Million Home

image of jelly roll and bunnie xo
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo split up their marital property.

“Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today,” Jelly Roll said during his concert last month in Saratoga Springs, New York.

“Nobody cheated on nobody. She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it. Every word of it is the truth. That will be my best friend forever. This is the only time I will ever speak about it," the crooner went on.

Bunnie revealed on the June 29 episode of her podcast how Jelly Roll agreed to give her their $6 million Franklin, Tennessee, property because he knows "how special it is" to her.

The home was built in 2022 and contains five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, as well as a five-car garage, basement and a pool.

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