NEWS Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney Offer Support to Jelly Roll Amid Bunnie Xo Divorce: 'They've Both Handled It Well' Source: MEGA Dan + Shay are showing support for Jelly Roll as he navigates his divorce from Bunnie Xo. Cristy Laine Arellano July 12 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The country music community stands united in support of Jelly Roll as he navigates a difficult divorce from his wife, Bunnie Xo. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, the duo behind the popular band Dan + Shay, provided insights into how their friend is coping during this challenging time.

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Source: MEGA Dan + Shay are standing by Jelly Roll as he works through his highly publicized divorce from Bunnie Xo.

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At the Tight Ends & Friends Concert in Nashville, Smyers revealed that he recently encountered Jelly Roll. “I saw him the other night, actually. Yeah, I ran into him,” he said. He described Jelly Roll’s demeanor as “great,” although they chose not to delve deeply into the matter.

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Source: Jelly Roll/YouTube Dan Smyers recently spent time with the singer and said he appeared to be doing well despite the difficult circumstances.

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In an uplifting moment, Smyers praised Jelly Roll for a motivational social media post about his fitness journey. “The post he did was amazing,” he stated, expressing admiration for his friend’s progress.

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Source: MEGA The duo also praised Jelly Roll’s dedication to his health and personal growth during a challenging chapter of his life.

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Mooney also took the opportunity to commend both Jelly Roll and Bunnie for their handling of the public nature of their divorce. “They’ve handled it with class. It’s a tough thing to go through very, very publicly,” he noted. The couple's ability to maintain dignity during such a difficult period has resonated with fans.

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Page Six confirmed that Jelly Roll filed for divorce on May 18, citing “irreconcilable differences” after nearly 10 years of marriage. The news shocked many in the country music world, leading to widespread discussions among fans and fellow artists alike.

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Source: MEGA Both artists commended Jelly Roll and Bunnie for handling their separation with dignity and respect in the public eye.

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During a concert on June 18, Jelly Roll addressed the situation, emphasizing that he and Bunnie remain good friends. “Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends,” he told the audience. He reassured fans that “nobody cheated on nobody,” aiming to clarify any misconceptions about their breakup.

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Bunnie also shared her perspective in a recent podcast episode, where she opened up about the circumstances leading to their split. In a surprising revelation, she mentioned that they still plan to have a baby together, despite the divorce.