Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney Offer Support to Jelly Roll Amid Bunnie Xo Divorce: 'They've Both Handled It Well'
July 12 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
The country music community stands united in support of Jelly Roll as he navigates a difficult divorce from his wife, Bunnie Xo. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, the duo behind the popular band Dan + Shay, provided insights into how their friend is coping during this challenging time.
At the Tight Ends & Friends Concert in Nashville, Smyers revealed that he recently encountered Jelly Roll.
“I saw him the other night, actually. Yeah, I ran into him,” he said.
He described Jelly Roll’s demeanor as “great,” although they chose not to delve deeply into the matter.
In an uplifting moment, Smyers praised Jelly Roll for a motivational social media post about his fitness journey.
“The post he did was amazing,” he stated, expressing admiration for his friend’s progress.
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Mooney also took the opportunity to commend both Jelly Roll and Bunnie for their handling of the public nature of their divorce.
“They’ve handled it with class. It’s a tough thing to go through very, very publicly,” he noted.
The couple's ability to maintain dignity during such a difficult period has resonated with fans.
Page Six confirmed that Jelly Roll filed for divorce on May 18, citing “irreconcilable differences” after nearly 10 years of marriage.
The news shocked many in the country music world, leading to widespread discussions among fans and fellow artists alike.
During a concert on June 18, Jelly Roll addressed the situation, emphasizing that he and Bunnie remain good friends.
“Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends,” he told the audience.
He reassured fans that “nobody cheated on nobody,” aiming to clarify any misconceptions about their breakup.
Bunnie also shared her perspective in a recent podcast episode, where she opened up about the circumstances leading to their split. In a surprising revelation, she mentioned that they still plan to have a baby together, despite the divorce.
As the country music community rallies behind Jelly Roll and Bunnie, Dan + Shay’s support highlights the importance of friendship during trying times.
Mooney expressed his empathy for both parties, saying, “As married guys, if we had to go through something like that that publicly, it’s really tough on both parties and they’ve both handled it well.”