'My Face Was Cremated': Bunnie Xo Recalls Horrors of 'Brutal' Facelift Experience

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Bunnie Xo is divulging the gruesome details of getting a facelift and the recovery process. Jelly Roll's wife, 46, opened up about the "brutal" experience during the Sunday, April 5 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, calling it "barbaric" and revealing she wishes friends warned her about how difficult it was going to be. "I still can’t laugh, I’m still in a lot of pain, I still feel like my throat’s closing right now as we talk," she began. "But anything I say in this podcast does not reflect on [the doctor’s] work. This is just me telling the truth about my experience with a facelift. And you guys know I’m never going to hold back on telling you guys the truth, because I feel like I was undersold on the facelifts."

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'I Want to Be Back to My Normal Self'

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram The podcaster underwent the procedure on March 15.

Bunnie (real name: Alisa DeFord) continued, "All my girlfriends who have had f------ facelifts, which is quite a few of you b------, have f------ told me, 'Oh, by day two, you’re going to be up and running around one week after. You’re going to be great.' No, no, I’m not." The country music star's spouse added that it's "the most brutal thing I’ve ever been through in my life." "Yes, I love plastic surgery, but I can’t wait to get the f--- off this ride," she went on. "I want to be back to my normal self. Granted, it’s only been two weeks. I have zero patience."

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Bunnie Xo Reveals Her Face 'Smelled Like Pork Rinds'

Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/youtube Bunnie Xo admitted she 'has zero patience' and is eager to feel 'normal' again.

Bunnie recounted how her podcast team, who recorded videos in the operating room, claimed her face "smelled like pork rinds" during the seven-hour procedure as her skin was being "burned off." "There was some heat and flesh," her one friend quipped, to which she replied, "My face was cremated." The podcaster also revealed she had a panic attack upon waking up in the recovery room and needed anti-anxiety medication Ativan to quell the feeling of being "choked from ear to ear" from fluid buildup under her chin.

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'Nobody's Showing the Nitty-Gritty'

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram She shared her face still looks 'different' every day due to post-procedure swelling that can last months.

"And it’s all self-inflicted, guys," Bunnie added. "I did it to myself and it is what it is. I’m not over here complaining, but I am gonna always give you the real because this is exactly the reality of getting a facelift. And I don’t feel like people show this side of it." She concluded her post-procedure recap by declaring that while it's been tough, she knows "it's a privilege to be able to get a facelift," and she just wants her listeners to "know the truth." "I wish I had had somebody like me, because I f------ did a whole ton of research and everybody’s like, 'Oh, God, it’s f------ glamorous,' you know? And I’m just like, 'Everybody’s healing perfectly. Everybody’s fine. Nobody’s showing the nitty-gritty.'"

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram 'Nobody's showing the nitty-gritty,' Bunnie Xo said.