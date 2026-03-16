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Swollen Bunnie Xo Looks Unrecognizable in Shocking Photos From Hospital Bed After Getting Facelift

Photo of Bunnie Xo
Source: MEGA/@xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo looked unrecognizable in shocking photos from her hospital bed after getting a facelift.

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March 16 2026, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo has a long way to recover after getting a facelift.

Jelly Roll’s wife, 46, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 15, to share a shocking transition video showcasing her complexion pre and post-cosmetic surgery.

Bunnie took a selfie clip of herself with pen markings all over her face before revealing her swollen, red skin framed with bandages.

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo got a facelift.

“I look like Bert Kreischer,” she wrote on the Instagram Reel.

In the comments section, the star clarified she wasn’t trying to insult the comedian.

“I was asleep when the Bert bus happened. Would never make fun of my friends sadness. I was meaning bc I’m red and eyes are swollen. S/o to my boy @bertkreischer we love you,” she wrote.

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Bunnie Xo's Plastic Surgeon Details Her Facelift

Image of Bunnie Xo compared herself to Bert Kreischer.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo compared herself to Bert Kreischer.

Bunnie credited Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel J. Gould for her recent procedure.

The doctor shared his own video on Instagram of the blonde beauty’s before-and-after results.

“So everybody knows this is a beautiful human being before surgery. We’re not going to argue that. Obviously, she has a great jawline, good cheekbones, a little bit of laxity above the eyes, a little bit of heaviness in the temple on the face,” he explained.

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Image of Dr. Daniel J. Gould performed Bunnie Xo's procedure.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Dr. Daniel J. Gould performed Bunnie Xo's procedure.

The doctor added, “Nobody needs plastic surgery. Nobody needs a facelift. But she came to me because she wanted to improve that little bit of heaviness and laxity in the neck, improve slightly the position of the cheek, add a little bit of volume back where she’s lost it before, clean up a little bit of the skin in the upper eyelids, and address the temples and the midface.”

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Image of Bunnie Xo shared a video from her hospital bed.
Source: @dr.gouldplasticsurgery/Instagram

Bunnie Xo shared a video from her hospital bed.

Dr. Gould emphasized that the intention was not to pull Bunnie’s complexion “crazy tight” or make her look like a “different person.” Rather, he aimed to give the podcast host her “20-year-old jawline back” and dissolve some of the filler in her lips.

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Image of Bunnie Xo seemed thrilled by her facelift results.
Source: @dr.gouldplasticsurgery/Instagram

Bunnie Xo seemed thrilled by her facelift results.

In the caption of his post, the plastic surgeon further stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of the author’s face.

“Take a look at these results with a recent patient she’s super sweet and she just wanted to have a facial refresh. The goal of what I do is not to produce something that looks fake unnatural pulled, or tight…” he wrote. “I’m just following the anatomy on the inside so that it’s almost impossible to make you look weird or tight or pulled. I’m so glad that @xomgitsbunnie trusted me with her face and I can’t wait to see her final result.”

Bunnie praised Dr. Gould in the comments section, writing, “Best doc ever ❤️.”

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