Most Shocking Revelations From Bunnie Xo's Memoir 'Stripped Down': Abortion, NSFW Confessions and More

How She Became Bunnie Xo

Source: MEGA 'Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic' is Bunnie Xo's first-ever memoir.

Bunnie Xo went full throttle in her first-ever memoir. Released on February 17, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic shared the peaks and valleys of Bunnie's life — from the abuse she experienced as a child to her marriage to Jelly Roll. In one part of the book, Bunnie, whose legal name is Alisa DeFord, opened up about the origins of her pseudonym. While it was believed she used it when she worked in the s-- industry, she clarified that "Bunnie Xo" got it from her first husband's mother who said she was her "little bunny." "And just like that, I became Bunnie," she wrote. "I added the Xo later."

Bunnie Xo Dropped a Bomb About Losing Her Virginity

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo is Jelly Roll's wife.

Recalling the first time she had s-- when she was a teen, Bunnie Xo noted her then-boyfriend "was so small that being on top meant it would barely go in." She shared more details about the experience, writing, "He was so unsure of his movements that he wouldn't go deep enough and was just laying it in the very entrance of my v-----. I'd popped my own cherry the first time I had s--. Tell me that's not the story of my entire f------ life."

Bunnie Xo Shared Her Story of Abuse and Sexual Assault

Source: MEGA The Dumb Blonde Productions owner did not hold back in her memoir.

In the memoir, Bunnie looked back at the abuse she allegedly experienced at the hands of her stepmother, named Mindy, when she was 5 years old. In addition to being forced to watch adult content when she was 5, she claimed she witnessed her father, Bill, had sexual intercourse with different women when she was "only 2 or 3." Mindy's sister, who Bunnie calls "Andi," allegedly made her drink wine and watched an NSFW movie while babysitting her. "When my parents got home from wherever they were, I'd lie and say we watched the Fairy Godmother turn Cinderella into a princess," she wrote. When she later broke her silence about what was really happening, Bill and Mindy reportedly refused to believe her. Bunnie also revealed she was molested by the son of a family friend when she was 5. A similar incident happened when she was 16, and the unnamed man was cuffed for serial rape.

Bunnie Xo's Father Took Her to a Psych Ward

Source: MEGA 'Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic' hit bookshelves on February 17.

Bunnie recounted the day Bill woke her up early in the morning after planning a family vacation to Disneyland. But instead of driving to the Happiest Place on Earth, she was dropped off in a mental hospital where doctors examined her. The professionals at the mental hospital suggested family counseling since she did not need medication, but Bunnie's discharge reportedly did not please her father. "I looked at him across the table, and I was like, 'I will never let you make me feel like a disappointment again,'" she wrote about Bill.

Bunnie Xo Had an Abortion at 16

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll have been on an IVF journey.

According to Bunnie, she lost her virginity when she was a teen and had an abortion at 16. "[The doctor] shoved what felt like a vacuum nozzle inside of me. The pain was intense. All I could do was scream on the inside," she recounted the procedure in her memoir. "The doctor didn't listen. He continued the procedure and it felt like being split open and having my insides ripped out. I didn't know then that the doctor had messed something up during the procedure. My insides would never be the same again." Bunnie said the abortion later resulted in several ectopic pregnancies and fertility issues.

Bunnie Xo Detailed Horrific Abuse by One of Her Exes

Source: MEGA She revealed she and her husband have a surrogate.

Among the ex-lovers she mentioned in her memoir, Bunnie highlighted the life she had with her alleged abusive ex named Karma. She wrote about him beating her, cracking her larynx and forcing a gun into her mouth when they were living together. "They hauled Karma off to jail, and I lay in bed for two days while he was gone, trying to pull myself together. I couldn't even go make money if I wanted to," she disclosed. "My face was mangled. Every blood vessel in my eyes had burst from being strangled. One eye was completely swollen shut, and the black rings around them were the deepest and darkest I'd ever had." She added, "It took years for those bruises to fully fade. When I finally did go to the hospital for my eyes because I was so scared I was going to go blind, the doctor told me he had only seen injuries like mine in women who had died from strangulation, and that I had a cracked orbital bone."

Bunnie Xo Got Candid About Her Past Drug Use

Source: MEGA She revealed the 'best high' she had ever felt.

Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic also explored Bunnie's drug use, including the time she did 12 lines of crystal meth that left her immobilized for three days due to overdose. She also consumed heroin-laced X and did cocaine enemas. "Eventually, the drugs stopped hitting like they used to. But we weren't about to give up on getting high," she admitted. "Lucky us, one of our tricks taught us to do cocaine enemas." Bunnie explained, "You'd lay out a line like you were going to snort it and put it into a syringe without a needle. You'd add water and shake it up and then up the wazoo. It was the best high I'd ever felt."

Bunnie Xo Reflected on Her S-- Worker Days

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo previously worked as a stripper.

The book also chronicled her time as a s—worker, from an awkward onstage incident during her first performance as a stripper to her chaotic first client experience. Per Bunnie, her first customer took turns with her and two other women. "It was over faster than I could remotely have anticipated," she said of the experience. "I must have ridden him for no more than two minutes. He finished, and me and the girls took our money and left. Driving home, I decided it wasn't really so bad. I didn't feel guilty or even that gross. Two minutes of that f------ inside of me, and I got paid and left."

Jelly Roll Nearly 'Blew It' Before His Romance With Bunnie Xo Began

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo met at one of his concerts in 2015.

While Bunnie found love in Jelly Roll, the "Wild Ones" hitmaker almost messed things up before they ever became a couple. "J wasn't the man he is today back in 2015. When we met, and a year later, he was still bouncing couch to couch and living in his brown van, Bertha," she said, adding it was "the dirtiest vehicle" she had ever seen. "And to top it off, it had a mattress lying on the floor inside. There were used condoms, crumbs, and trash everywhere," Bunnie, whose OCD was "pinging the Ritcher scale" because of the mess, added. Against all odds, she felt their connection was "spiritual." She wrote, "J wasn't my type — I love tough guys, or goth, emo boys in eyeliner. I wasn't his type either. So why the h--- was my soul telling me there he is the minute we met? I couldn't explain it. And I didn't know how he thought about me at all. I had a hunch, but I wasn't sure."

Bunnie Xo Revealed Whether She and Jelly Roll Are in an Open Marriage

Source: MEGA They had an impromptu wedding on the same day they got engaged.