Bunnie Xo's Sexiest Photos: Her Hottest Looks Over the Years
July 25 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Bunnie Xo never misses when it comes to sultry snapshots.
Amid her divorce from Jelly Roll, OK! rounds up the podcaster's hottest moments to date.
S---, Free and Single
The podcaster nearly burst from her plunging top in a series of steamy photos from a girls' night out on June 20. She completed the daring number with plaid high-waisted pants and a silver necklace.
"So in love w/ these women. ❤️🩹," she wrote in the caption.
Hotter Than Ever
"Remind me not to wear a backwards hat on the ocean again. 🥴," Bunnie captioned a March photoset, in which she wore a barely-there black bikini top and a knit cardigan that revealed a noticeable sunburn.
Dress-Up Darling
Bunnie showcased her sculpted figure when she dressed as Velma Dinkley from Scooby-Doo, opting for a bold version in a bright orange, high-cut bodysuit paired with red knee-high socks, oversized eyeglasses and a short brown bob wig with bangs.
She teased fans, "Velma went rogue 👻."
Too Hot to Handle
Rather than going spooky, Bunnie brought the heat to Halloween 2023 in a daring red strappy lingerie set with only heart-shaped embroidery preserving her modesty.
"Who wants to paint my roses red? 🌹🤭 (it's still before midnight on the westcoast so this counts as a last costume) 🤪," she shared.
Raising Pulses
In a September 2022 update, Bunnie pushed the limits of her barely-there two-piece while striking a flirty pose for the camera.
"Pumpkins aren't the only guts getting rearranged this fall 🎃🍂 Jussss sayin' ✨," she captioned the provocative snap.
Bikini Bombshell
Bunnie left little to the imagination in a two-piece string bikini while relaxing poolside in an August 2022 upload.
She shared in the caption, "Why am I up this early? 🤣 ohhh because tour starts in TWO days & I have so much shiii to do. 🤭 Good Mawnin' - say it back. 👋🏻 Happy Monday, let's get it!"
Jaw-Dropping Display
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Just in time for the Fourth of July in 2022, the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host stunned in an American flag-print bikini top with denim shorts that highlighted her toned midsection. She showed off her risqué display in the update while holding a large iced drink.
Bunnie told her fans, "My last 4 posts I had clothes on, I kno you guys were getting concerned I'd turned over a new leaf. 🤣 Have no fear, your fave Insta-thotty is here. 💙 Swipe to see whatcha really wanna see. 'Merica 🇺🇸."
Serving Drama
Bunnie's front assets threatened to escape the barely-there cut of her red string bikini during a Las Vegas, Nev., outing in June 2022.
The caption read, "Peacefully recharging. ⚡️ Any negative energy will be returned to sender x10 💫."
Bold Flash
"If I was a Barbie, what would my name be? Traphouse Barbie 🫶🏼 Funniest one below gets a shout out in my story & 📌," she told her fans in a June 2022 post.
In the snap, she posed with her legs apart while gripping the bed frame behind her. She wore a black strappy top and matching high-cut bottoms that complemented her platform heels.
Bold Flash
In April 2022, Bunnie made jaws drop in a red bikini while sitting in a shallow inflatable pool.
Beachside Siren
Bunnie soaked up the sun in a brown triangle bikini top and matching bottoms with thin tie straps during a March 2022 beach getaway.
She shared in the caption, "I was speaking to your soul, but your ego misinterpreted me 🧘🏼♀️ What's better sunrise or sunset? ☀️🌅."
Bikini-Clad Beauty
The media producer channeled a coastal Barbie moment in a camouflage-print bikini with pink trim on a sunny beach in February 2022.
Frost-Kissed
Bunnie proved she is too hot for the cold when she pulled down her colorful tie-dye pants to reveal her teeny black underwear while standing in a snowy driveway.
"Heauxs don't get cold. 🥶 Just kidding, I was freezing ❄️ Beach or snow? What's your fave? 🏖 >⛄️," she asked in the caption of the January 2022 post.