Bunnie Xo's Sexiest Photos: Her Hottest Looks Over the Years

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Bunnie Xo never misses when it comes to sultry snapshots. Amid her divorce from Jelly Roll, OK! rounds up the podcaster's hottest moments to date.

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S---, Free and Single

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo turns up the temperature online with her hot photos.

The podcaster nearly burst from her plunging top in a series of steamy photos from a girls' night out on June 20. She completed the daring number with plaid high-waisted pants and a silver necklace. "So in love w/ these women. ❤️‍🩹," she wrote in the caption.

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Hotter Than Ever

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram She founded Dumb Blonde Productions.

"Remind me not to wear a backwards hat on the ocean again. 🥴," Bunnie captioned a March photoset, in which she wore a barely-there black bikini top and a knit cardigan that revealed a noticeable sunburn.

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Dress-Up Darling

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo also hosts the 'Dumb Blonde' podcast.

Bunnie showcased her sculpted figure when she dressed as Velma Dinkley from Scooby-Doo, opting for a bold version in a bright orange, high-cut bodysuit paired with red knee-high socks, oversized eyeglasses and a short brown bob wig with bangs. She teased fans, "Velma went rogue 👻."

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Too Hot to Handle

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll met in 2015.

Rather than going spooky, Bunnie brought the heat to Halloween 2023 in a daring red strappy lingerie set with only heart-shaped embroidery preserving her modesty. "Who wants to paint my roses red? 🌹🤭 (it's still before midnight on the westcoast so this counts as a last costume) 🤪," she shared.

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Raising Pulses

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll tied the knot in 2016.

In a September 2022 update, Bunnie pushed the limits of her barely-there two-piece while striking a flirty pose for the camera. "Pumpkins aren't the only guts getting rearranged this fall 🎃🍂 Jussss sayin' ✨," she captioned the provocative snap.

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Bikini Bombshell

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll began their IVF journey before the divorce filing.

Bunnie left little to the imagination in a two-piece string bikini while relaxing poolside in an August 2022 upload. She shared in the caption, "Why am I up this early? 🤣 ohhh because tour starts in TWO days & I have so much shiii to do. 🤭 Good Mawnin' - say it back. 👋🏻 Happy Monday, let's get it!"

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Jaw-Dropping Display

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram They did not have any biological children together.

Just in time for the Fourth of July in 2022, the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host stunned in an American flag-print bikini top with denim shorts that highlighted her toned midsection. She showed off her risqué display in the update while holding a large iced drink. Bunnie told her fans, "My last 4 posts I had clothes on, I kno you guys were getting concerned I'd turned over a new leaf. 🤣 Have no fear, your fave Insta-thotty is here. 💙 Swipe to see whatcha really wanna see. 'Merica 🇺🇸."

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Serving Drama

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo shares custody of Jelly Roll's children from previous relationships.

Bunnie's front assets threatened to escape the barely-there cut of her red string bikini during a Las Vegas, Nev., outing in June 2022. The caption read, "Peacefully recharging. ⚡️ Any negative energy will be returned to sender x10 💫."

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Bold Flash

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo revealed they are 'still having a baby' despite the divorce.

"If I was a Barbie, what would my name be? Traphouse Barbie 🫶🏼 Funniest one below gets a shout out in my story & 📌," she told her fans in a June 2022 post. In the snap, she posed with her legs apart while gripping the bed frame behind her. She wore a black strappy top and matching high-cut bottoms that complemented her platform heels.

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Bold Flash

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram She disclosed they tried to get pregnant several times during their marriage and lost four embryos.

In April 2022, Bunnie made jaws drop in a red bikini while sitting in a shallow inflatable pool.

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Beachside Siren

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram They reportedly plan to co-parent amid the divorce.

Bunnie soaked up the sun in a brown triangle bikini top and matching bottoms with thin tie straps during a March 2022 beach getaway. She shared in the caption, "I was speaking to your soul, but your ego misinterpreted me 🧘🏼‍♀️ What's better sunrise or sunset? ☀️🌅."

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Bikini-Clad Beauty

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in May.

The media producer channeled a coastal Barbie moment in a camouflage-print bikini with pink trim on a sunny beach in February 2022.

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Frost-Kissed

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were married for nearly a decade.