What Went Wrong in Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Relationship? Everything to Know So Far — Including What Led the Country Star to File for Divorce

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Bunnie Xo Revealed What Went Wrong in Her Nearly 10-Year Marriage to Jelly Roll

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were married for nearly 10 years.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's nearly 10-year marriage ended with a shocking divorce. After reports of the country star's divorce filing emerged, the podcaster shed light on what ultimately plagued the marriage during the June 18 episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast. According to Bunnie, she and her estranged husband "have never really been good at having disagreements." "So, we were the type of couple who never argued. So, he would be holding things in. I would be holding things in, and that's a recipe for disaster," she explained. Bunnie also shared where she and Jelly stand now, adding, "We always preach you gotta be comfortable having the uncomfortable conversations, and we did that for eight years in. Then the past year and a half, we kind of got away from that because, we're in a different life right now."

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Bunnie Xo Said the Divorce Was 'Not Mutual'

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo 'always had a complicated dynamic' before the split.

In the same podcast episode, Bunnie unpacked what drove Jelly to file for divorce. "On Mother's Day, we had a little bit of an argument, which I don't think the details are necessary," she claimed. "I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and I said, 'Well, then file the f------ divorce papers.'" Bunnie explained it was "the one cardinal thing that you don't say," though the "Wild Ones" singer "has said it numerous times 'cause he's the runner." They cut off communication for a week, prompting Jelly to ultimately initiate divorce proceedings. "During that, he was so mad and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do and filing the divorce papers," she added. "Was I blindsided? And was this divorce mutual? No, it was not mutual. Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and just frustration." Earlier reports described Jelly and Bunnie's split as a "mutual decision by the two and a private family matter." Despite everything that transpired, the media producer still called Jelly her "best friend." "I don't care how f----- up our relationship was, which it wasn't that f----- up," she shared. "I don't care how much we didn't communicate or how things shook out. I was riding with this motherf----- till the wheels fell off. I didn't care. I felt like we deserved a chance to go to therapy and figure s--- out." Bunnie noted in the podcast, "He didn't feel that way and I respect it. It took me a month and a half now to respect that. But I'm so happy. So, so, so happy."

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Bunnie Xo Admitted She Is 'Not F------ Good at Marriage'

Source: MEGA The estranged couple addressed the split after the news of the divorce filing emerged.

At one point in the episode, Bunnie said family was "so important" to her, adding she "really meant" the vows she exchanged with Jelly. Reflecting on her past unions, she continued, "J was my third marriage, and obviously, I'm not f------ good at marriage. F------ three strikes you're out, b----. Listen, I can admit when I'm not good at something, and marriage just probably isn't it."

Jelly Roll Broke His Silence on His Split From Bunnie Xo

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll's past affair resurfaced after he filed for divorce.