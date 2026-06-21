Were Jelly Roll's Weight-Loss Journey and Bunnie Xo's Surgery Expenses What Torpedoed Their Marriage? Shocking Claims Explored
June 21 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Why Did Jelly Roll File for Divorce From Bunnie Xo?
Did Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's dramatic physical transformations put unexpected strain on their marriage?
On June 16, TMZ confirmed the country star had filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 10 years on May 18. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed May 9, 2026, as the date of separation.
Meanwhile, sources said Jelly and Bunnie reached the decision together.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Had a 'Complicated Dynamic'
Following the divorce filing, online speculation linked Jelly's dramatic weight-loss transformation and the cost of Bunnie's plastic surgery expenses to their marital troubles. On the other hand, a source told People the split may have been brewing for years as they have "always had a complicated dynamic" behind the scenes.
"When they first got together, they were both in a very different place in their lives," said the insider. "There was a lot of chaos, ups and downs, and they built a life together through all of that."
The "Wild Ones" singer was first arrested as a teenager, and his run-ins eventually spiraled into at least 40 jail stints. He was also struggling financially when he met Bunnie, who worked as a s-- worker.
What Went Wrong in Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Marriage
- Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Hidden Timeline Exposed: Divorce Filing Reveals Surprising Separation Date
- Jelly Roll's Cheating Scandal Resurfaces as Singer Shockingly Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After 10-Year Marriage
- Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo 'Always Had a Complicated Dynamic' Before Shocking Split, Insider Reveals: 'A Lot of Chaos'
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The source also noted that Jelly, who has shed nearly 300 pounds since beginning his weight-loss journey in 2022, has "changed a lot."
"He's very focused on his future, his health and being around for a long time," the source claimed. "There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart."
While Jelly and Bunnie "still love each other," they "were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like," according to the insider.
The source continued, "People saw the public side of things, but there was a lot more going on privately."
Jelly Roll Lost Nearly 300 Pounds Before the Divorce Filing
In a 2022 interview with Music Mayhem, Jelly revealed he officially began his weight-loss transformation journey.
"I'm going to spend the first couple months of the year just focusing on family and health," he said at the time. "I lost some weight this year in 2022, but in 2023 I wanna finally conquer the demon. I don't leave for a big tour until about the middle of the year. So I plan on taking the first half of the year to tighten the album up and get some work in."
By 2024, he had already lost 70 pounds through healthier eating habits and regular exercise. His transformation accelerated in the months thereafter, with the singer dropping from 570 pounds to 357 pounds by May 2025. By January, he revealed he had reached an astonishing 275-pound total loss.
Hours before news of the divorce broke, the "Need a Favor" singer shared a weight-loss update on Instagram while trying a protein powder. He previously said he lost his momentum after hitting his weight-loss goal before the holiday season in 2025.
"It was right before the holidays, so I was like, 'You know what, man? I've been working hard for the last three years losing this weight. I'm going to enjoy the holidays," he admitted in a YouTube video. "I had a big Thanksgiving meal and I had a big birthday meal and I had a big Christmas meal, I kind of got off the rails."
Jelly also revealed he broke his collarbone before Christmas, forcing him to temporarily sideline his fitness routine.
Bunnie Xo Has a Long History of Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures
Like Jelly, Bunnie has experienced a significant physical transformation after undergoing multiple plastic surgery procedures over the years.
In March, she got a facelift due to "old filler" that never fully dissolved.
"I had stopped getting filler over 3 years ago in my face (I did have some in my lips tho), had it dissolved multiple times in my cheeks & it still was in my face. It would be itchy, it would cause swelling in my cheeks & it continued to migrate to other places," the "Dumb Blonde Podcast" host explained.
Although Bunnie has kept the exact cost under wraps, the facelift is estimated to have carried a hefty price tag of between $45,000 and $65,000.