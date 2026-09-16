Busy Philipps 'Felt' Late James Van Der Beek's Presence During Her Brain Tumor Scare: 'A Gift From the Universe'

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Busy Phillips is opening up about a frightening health experience and the unexpected way she "felt" connected to her late Dawson’s Creek costar James Van Der Beek during the ordeal. On Tuesday, September 15, the actress revealed in an interview with an outlet that she had an MRI scan just one day after Van Der Beek died.

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Source: MEGA Busy Philipps had an MRI one day after James Van Der Beek died.

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“I thought so much about James, obviously. And I thought so much of my best friend Kate, who passed away three years ago from cancer. The two of them, I felt, were with me the entire time. The fact that I had no symptoms and I had this scan anyway, and the coincidence of it happening the day after James had passed, was too overwhelming not to acknowledge.” Philipps said another moment during her treatment made her feel like Van Der Beek was still somehow communicating with her. “When I had to go in for my second surgery, in the waiting room, the man next to me was reading the magazine with James and [wife] Kimberly [Van Der Beek] and the kids on the cover. And I was like, ‘Okay, you’re here, okay. It’s gonna be fine. I’m gonna be fine,” she added.

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Busy Calls New Series a 'Gift'

Source: MEGA Busy Philipps said she felt James Van Der Beek's presence during her health ordeal.

Busy also connected the timing of her new acting project to James. Her upcoming series, Cupertino, is set to premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on October 8. For Busy, the job came at a particularly emotional point in her life. She described the project as a “gift” from James. “I got the call the night he had passed away. It felt such a gift from the universe,” she shared, adding that she wondered how she would keep the job as she also learned about the tumor at the time.

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Busy’s Brain Tumor Was Found During a Routine Scan

Source: MEGA Doctors discovered Busy Phillips had a Grade 2 oligodendroglioma in February.

The 47-year-old actress previously opened up about the health battle, saying she is "grateful to be alive" after doctors discovered a rare malignant brain tumor earlier this year. Busy learned she had a Grade 2 oligodendroglioma, a rare, slow-growing tumor, during a full-body MRI on February 12, she shared with People. She had initially been discouraged from getting the preventative scan by her primary care doctor. She later discussed the idea with her cousin's husband, Dr. Justin Donlan, who reminded her that "knowledge is power." Busy had originally scheduled the scan for January, but the appointment was pushed to February. Even then, she considered canceling it altogether. Her ex-husband, Marc Silverstein, encouraged her to keep the appointment. After learning about the tumor, Busy immediately texted Marc, "OMG I have a brain tumor." The Cougar Town alum then tried to ease his concerns, writing, "It looks fine. It's probably benign. I don't know." That initial hope changed after a follow-up MRI showed the situation was more serious. A neurologist told her, "This is a real tumor, and it's inside your brain. And Busy, it's got to come out." "I was hyperventilating and trying to breathe," Busy recalled. She eventually underwent a roughly five-hour operation on March 2 to remove the 2.6-centimeter mass.

James Van Der Beek's Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA Busy Philipps underwent brain surgery to remove a 2.6-centimeter tumor.