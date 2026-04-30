Buzz Aldrin, 96, Is Living His 'Best Life Possible' After Moving Closer to Family Following Third Wife's Death

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Buzz Aldrin is focusing on family since the passing of his wife, Anca Faur, six months ago. Faur, who was just 66, died "peacefully" with her husband, 96, and son at her side in October 2025, per a statement shared by the families. They had married only two years prior after getting together in 2018.

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Source: Aldrin Family Foundation Buzz Aldrin's wife passed away in October 2025.

Two of Aldrin's three children then shared an update via Facebook on December 26, 2025, sharing that while he was "still grieving the loss of the true of his life," the family "had a wonderful holiday." "We cooked and watched football, talked on the phone with relatives and then enjoyed a beautiful Christmas dinner together. He will soon be moving closer to his family in Southern California," the post read. It continued, "We spent time yesterday looking at the pictures and videos of his beautiful new home with panoramic views of the city and ocean. Best of all, we are looking forward to spending more time with him and ensuring he lives the absolute best life possible."

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Buzz Aldrin Was Allegedly 'Living in His Own Filth'

Source: Aldrin Family Foundation A friend of Buzz Aldrin's claimed his family had 'abandoned' him.

The post came days after it was reported that the father-of-three had been "abandoned" by his children and was "living in his own filth" while struggling with mobility in a small, cluttered apartment. Steve Barber, a longtime friend, told RadarOnline.com that Aldrin was "literally just laying in a room by himself," declaring it was "not the way that this man should be spending the last seconds of his life." "There's no family, there's nothing. It's about the saddest thing I've ever seen," Barber relayed. "This is not how the second man on the moon should leave the Earth for the last time. He's [part of] the first freaking crew to the moon. He could die today in that situation and that would just be horrific."

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Source: Aldrin Family Foundation The astronaut celebrated his 96th birthday with family.

In another Facebook update on January 23, the family shared photos from a birthday gathering for the former aeronautical engineer. It was captioned, "We had a delightful birthday celebration, surrounded by family at home. Thank you for all the well-wishes from around the globe. It made his day even more special." The post, signed "Andy & Jan," added that Aldrin was "loving his new place" and that they're "thrilled to have him close by to spend more time together."

Source: Aldrin Family Foundation Buzz Aldrin watched the Artemis II launch earlier on April 1.