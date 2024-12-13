Caitlin Clark Promises to Continue 'Uplifting' Black Women in the WNBA Despite Megyn Kelly's Criticism of 'Condescending' Basketball Star

"I feel like I’ve always had a really good perspective on everything that's happened in my life," Clark declared to NBC Sports' Maria Taylor after being asked how she deals with the pressure of heavy topics like white privilege — which Kelly ridiculed her for discussing in her TIME profile — constantly weighing on her "shoulders."

The WNBA pro continued: "I feel like I’ve earned every single thing that's happened to me over the course of my career, but also, I grew up a fan of this league from a very young age."