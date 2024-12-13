Caitlin Clark Promises to Continue 'Uplifting' Black Women in the WNBA Despite Megyn Kelly's Criticism of 'Condescending' Basketball Star
Caitlin Clark doesn't care what Megyn Kelly has to say.
During an appearance at the "A Year in TIME" event in New York City on Wednesday, December 11, Clark — who was named TIME Magazine's 2024 Athlete of the Year — hit back at Kelly's recent criticism of the basketball star.
"I feel like I’ve always had a really good perspective on everything that's happened in my life," Clark declared to NBC Sports' Maria Taylor after being asked how she deals with the pressure of heavy topics like white privilege — which Kelly ridiculed her for discussing in her TIME profile — constantly weighing on her "shoulders."
The WNBA pro continued: "I feel like I’ve earned every single thing that's happened to me over the course of my career, but also, I grew up a fan of this league from a very young age."
Mentioning how her favorite player growing up was Minnesota Lynx alum Maya Moore, Clark noted, "I know what this league was about and, like I said, it's only been around 25-plus years, so I know that there's been so many amazing Black women that have been in this league, and continuing to uplift them is very important and that's something I'm very aware of."
"I think I'm very comfortable in my own skin and that's kind of been how it is my entire life," she added.
Regarding Kelly's condemnation, the Indiana Fever guard, 22, declared: "One of my best skills is just blocking things out."
At the end of the day, Clark's main goal is to "be real and authentic," as she admitted the "only opinions" that matter to her are ones from "people that I love, my teammates, my coaches" and the "people I see every single day."
Plus, Clark pointed out how in cases like Kelly, all publicity is good publicity for women's basketball.
"With the way things are going, with the way the WNBA is going, you want that attention and you embrace it," Clark mentioned.
The University of Iowa alum's remarks came in response to Kelly slamming the WNBA 2024 Rookie of the Year via X (formerly named Twitter) after Clark acknowledged her privilege as a white woman during her interview with TIME.
"Look at this. She’s on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention. The self-flagellation. The 'oh pls pay attention to the black players who are REALY the ones you want to celebrate.' Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad," Kelly snubbed.
The controversial journalist's comments came alongside a post highlighting certain quotes from Clark's TIME profile.
"I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege," Clark confessed. "A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them." She stated: "The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that."