Jill Biden Under Fire For Wanting Both NCAA Women's Basketball Champions LSU & Runners-Up Iowa To Visit White House: 'A JOKE'
Two teams can't be champions — therefore, many feel the loser shouldn't get to reap the benefits of the winner.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has been called out by the sports world after suggesting the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team should join 2023 NCAA women's basketball champions Louisiana State University when they make their victorious visit to the White House, per an annual tradition.
During a speech at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Monday, April 3, Biden took the time to congratulate LSU for their first-ever national championship in the school's history, however, some were left offended when she took her applause for Iowa a bit too far.
"So I know we'll have the champions come to the White House, we always do," the American educator stated of the monumental moment the winners of the NCAA March Madness tournament get to experience each year.
"So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I'm going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game," Biden controversially revealed, however, the first lady seemed to revoke her idea after receiving such negative publicity on social media.
If Iowa — who lost to LSU 102-85 on Sunday, April 2 — were to be extended an invitation to the White House, it would be the first time in history both the first and second place teams were able to take part in such a special reward.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Jill Biden Defends Husband Joe Against Nikki Haley's 'Ridiculous' Age Agenda: 'Look At What He Continues To Do Each & Every Day'
- First Lady Jill Biden Teases President Joe Biden Will Run In 2024 Election: 'He's Not Finished What He's Started'
- First Lady Jill Biden Cheers On Defeated Eagles At Super Bowl While Public Outrage Mounts Over President Joe Biden's Silence About UFO Objects
After Biden's remarks went viral, LSU star Angel Reese, 20, took to Twitter to slam the 71-year-old's debatable idea, calling it "A JOKE."
Reese's teammate LSU guard Alexis Morris also addressed the matter on the social media app, seemingly shading Biden in the process.
"Michelle OBAMA can we (LSU NATIONAL CHAMPS) come celebrate our win at your house?" Morris quipped, to which Reese replied, "THAT'S THE TWEET."
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith dished his opinion on Biden's suggestion on Monday, as he offered support and solidarity to Reese and the entire LSU team.
"Hey @Reese10Angel, I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct. That is a bad suggestion," he admitted via Twitter.
"Runner-ups don't get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel," Smith concluded.