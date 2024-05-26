Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Daughter Wyatt Cries After Meeting Idol Caitlin Clark During Family Outing to WNBA Game: Watch
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' daughter, Wyatt, met her idol!
On Friday, May 24, the That ’70 Show alums were spotted at the Fever’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. alongside Wyatt and son Dimitri, 8.
In a viral video from the family outing, the 10-year-old was seen crying after she met famous WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark. The footage showed the mom-of-two, 40, smiling at her offspring as she wiped happy tears off her face.
The Luckiest Girl Alive star sported a blue sweatshirt, black jeans and sneakers, while her husband — whom she tied the knot with in 2015 — wore brown pants, a blur button down and a tan blazer.
Wyatt stepped out in a purple sweater with hearts and jeans to the event, while Dimitri sported black pants and a black sweatshirt.
The youngster couldn’t help but show off a huge smile when the family-of-four posed with the former University of Iowa star.
As OK! previously reported, the brood’s rare outing came after the public was shocked by the fact that the offspring of two famous actors would have to pay their way through life instead of having things handed to them.
“I’m not setting up a trust for them,” Ashton revealed on Dax Shepherd's "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2018. “We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things. My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it. And they’ll never know it because this is the only one that they’ll know."
After the report resurfaced, fans shared the opinion on the parents’ controversial choice.
“Imagine being lucky enough to be born into wealth and your parents tell you ‘WE’RE rich, not you.’ lmao,” one user said, while another added, "I get the instinct to be repelled by ostentatious displays of wealth but there is really absolutely nothing admirable about refusing to let your children reap the fruits of your labor sorry. If not for your children then for who."
"The only rich kids missing out on nepo money," a third user shared, as another asked, "What's the point? Do you hate your kids or sumthin?"
The couple was also slammed after they claimed they do not bathe their children every day, the internet went wild.
"Here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," the No Strings Attached actor stated in a 2020 appearance on the same podcast.
"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," Mila added. "When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."