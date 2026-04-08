Caitlyn Jenner Calls Kanye West a 'Good Person With a Good Heart' Despite Antisemitic Comments: 'I Really Like' Him

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Caitlyn Jenner is reflecting fondly on her time with former in-law Kanye West, putting his controversial past aside. "Kanye and I got along extraordinarily well. I really like Kanye," Jenner, 76, said during an appearance on the "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" podcast on Tuesday, April 7.

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Caitlyn Jenner Is Rooting For Kanye West's 'Comeback Story'

Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner said Kanye West has a 'very big heart' and is rooting for his 'comeback story.'

"Now, I wasn't married to him, I wasn't living with him, but just as a friend, he had a very big heart. And to me, it showed. I cannot speak for what happened with Kim and him," the former Olympian said, referring to West's marriage to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022. “That's a whole other subject I don't talk about. But I would love to see Kanye do well." Addressing the "Heartless" rapper's past controversies, including antisemitic rants, Jenner said, "I know for the last five years or so, he said some things and done some things and got himself in trouble, I get that. But everybody does that [and] I also like a good comeback story."

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Source: Tomi Lahren Is Fearless/YouTube Caitlyn Jenner spoke with Tomi Lahren about her former relationship with Kanye West.

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Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Has a 'Good Heart'

Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner called Kanye West 'one of the most creative people' she knew.

Jenner praised West, 48, as one of the "most creative people" she knew and was happy to hear he was performing in Los Angeles earlier this month. "Sometimes [he] can say some things that gets him in trouble, but down deep inside, he's a good person with a good heart," the reality TV alum explained. "I like to see him succeed." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum called it a "weird turn" when the Chicago rapper started saying "awful things."

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Kanye West Apologized for Past Behavior in January

Source: MEGA Kanye West claimed he 'lost touch with reality' after a brain injury that went 'unnoticed' for years.

West apologized for his former erratic behavior in an open letter published in The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. The "Good Life" singer explained that his struggles with his mental health stemmed from a brain injury that went "unnoticed" for years, causing him to "lose touch with reality." “Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting,” he wrote. “You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely.”

Kanye West Apologized to the Jewish Community

Source: MEGA Kanye West sold out two shows in Los Angeles earlier this month.