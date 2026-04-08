Caitlyn Jenner Calls Kanye West a 'Good Person With a Good Heart' Despite Antisemitic Comments: 'I Really Like' Him
April 8 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Caitlyn Jenner is reflecting fondly on her time with former in-law Kanye West, putting his controversial past aside.
"Kanye and I got along extraordinarily well. I really like Kanye," Jenner, 76, said during an appearance on the "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" podcast on Tuesday, April 7.
Caitlyn Jenner Is Rooting For Kanye West's 'Comeback Story'
"Now, I wasn't married to him, I wasn't living with him, but just as a friend, he had a very big heart. And to me, it showed. I cannot speak for what happened with Kim and him," the former Olympian said, referring to West's marriage to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022. “That's a whole other subject I don't talk about. But I would love to see Kanye do well."
Addressing the "Heartless" rapper's past controversies, including antisemitic rants, Jenner said, "I know for the last five years or so, he said some things and done some things and got himself in trouble, I get that. But everybody does that [and] I also like a good comeback story."
Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Has a 'Good Heart'
Jenner praised West, 48, as one of the "most creative people" she knew and was happy to hear he was performing in Los Angeles earlier this month.
"Sometimes [he] can say some things that gets him in trouble, but down deep inside, he's a good person with a good heart," the reality TV alum explained. "I like to see him succeed."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum called it a "weird turn" when the Chicago rapper started saying "awful things."
- Caitlyn Jenner Excuses Kanye West's Antisemitism As 'Kanye Being Kanye': 'He's A Really Nice Guy'
- Caitlyn Jenner Says More Than Gender Identity Caused Her Divorce With Kris Jenner: ‘So Many Other Bigger Issues’
- Kim Kardashian Learned to Be 'Cordial' With Kanye West, Reality Star Even Asks About His Wife Bianca Censori
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Kanye West Apologized for Past Behavior in January
West apologized for his former erratic behavior in an open letter published in The Wall Street Journal earlier this year.
The "Good Life" singer explained that his struggles with his mental health stemmed from a brain injury that went "unnoticed" for years, causing him to "lose touch with reality."
“Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting,” he wrote. “You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely.”
Kanye West Apologized to the Jewish Community
West also addressed his antisemitic and politically-laced rants on social media.
“One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments — many of which I still cannot recall — that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience,” West wrote. “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a N--- or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”
West has been riding a comeback wave, selling out two Los Angeles shows this month and generating approximately $33 million.
However, the love isn't universal, as West's upcoming performances at a U.K. music festival were canceled after the British government denied his request to enter the country.