NEWS David Schwimmer Bashed 'Hate-Mongering Bigot' Kanye West Moments Before Cancelation of Music Festival as Rapper Blocked From Entering U.K. Source: MEGA David Schwimmer is not buying Kanye West's apology after the rapper's years of antisemitism and spreading hate online. Rebecca Friedman April 7 2026, Published 10:11 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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David Schwimmer publicly rejected Kanye West's apology and attempted comeback amid ongoing controversy surrounding the rapper's since-canceled performances at the U.K.'s Wireless Festival in July. The famed Friends star took to Instagram on Monday, April 6, to applaud sponsors who have pulled out of supporting the London concert series after West was announced to headline for three nights at the summer event. Amid online backlash, West's performances and the festival itself were canceled in its entirety, as he's been barred from entering the United Kingdom after submitting an application to travel to the U.K. via an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). Per a statement to the BBC from Home Office, his request was blocked on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good.

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David Scwimmer Labels Kanye West 'Most Recognizable Hate-Mongering Bigots'

Source: MEGA David Schwimmer does not accept Kanye West's apology to the Jewish community.

In his post, Schwimmer encouraged remaining corporate partners to revoke their sponsorships while declaring the festival "disgraced itself by scheduling" West as a headliner after the years of antisemitism and hate he spread online. "It’s great to see companies with moral clarity," Schwimmer wrote at the start of his message, thanking Pepsi, PayPal and Diageo — though he failed to name Rockstar Energy Drinks, a fourth sponsor that also dropped out of the festival on Monday. "Unlike Wireless and Festival Republic, they decided not to platform an artist who became one of the most recognizable hate-mongering bigots in the world." "For years, Ye used his considerable celebrity to promote hate and violence against Jews, spreading antisemitic lies and stereotypes to his 33 million followers — more than twice the number of Jewish people alive today," the comedian explained of the "I Wonder" rapper's past controversies. "Less than a year ago Ye released the song ‘Heil Hitler’ (righly banned from all major streaming platforms), sold swastika T-shirts on his website, claimed he was a N--- and threatened to kill Jews."

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Kanye West Blamed His Antisemitism on Mental Health Issues

Source: MEGA Kanye West reignited backlash after being announced as a headliner for the U.K.'s Wireless Festival.

Schwimmer went on to cite West's recent sorrowful statement, noting: "But about two months ago he professed to apologize for all that in a paid ad he took out in the Wall Street Journal — perhaps part of a PR scheme to assuage folks right before his long-planned return to the stage." "Remember: Ye’s apologized before, only to retract that apology and double down on his virulent hatred of Jewish people," the award-winning actor added. "This time, he explained it was a health condition that had made him specifically target Jews with hate speech and threats of violence." While bashing West, Schwimmer also slammed several artists who have stepped out in support of the 24-time Grammy winner in recent months. "So he’s launching a comeback, having recently played at SoFi Stadium in California (Kroenke family were you aware?) supported by Lauryn Hill, Travis Scott, CeeLo Green and Don Toliver — artists who seem to shrug off his history of rabid antisemitism. Or maybe endorse it? Hard to say, since none of them ever publicly denounced his past remarks," he snubbed.

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David Schwimmer Doesn't 'Trust' Kanye West's Apology to Jewish Community

Source: MEGA David Schwimmer said Kanye West has 'caused caused incalculable, irreparable damage' to the Jewish community.

"The thing is, Ye’s words and actions the last few years have caused incalculable, irreparable damage," Schwimmer continued. "He has fueled world wide hatred and inspired violence against Jews everywhere, and his erratic behavior has repeatedly shown he can’t be trusted. It’s fine for his famous pals to pat him on the back and say, 'It’s all good.' But the community he has harmed most has no reason to trust his apology is authentic." Schwimmer challenged West to "take action to repair the damage he caused" if his apology is truly "sincere." Offering ways West could do so, Schwimmer suggested, "He could officially pull the song 'Heil Hitler' and explicitly, directly and publicly disavow it."

'He Should Not Be Granted a Platform to Perform'

Source: MEGA Kanye West was urged to take action rather than apologize using only 'words on paper.'