Kanye West Fell Into '4-Month Manic Episode' as He Thanks Wife Bianca Censori for Convincing Him to 'Get Help'
Jan. 26 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Following years of backlash over erratic behavior and inflammatory remarks, Kanye West offered an explanation for his behavior with an apology published in The Wall Street Journal.
“In early 2025, I fell into a four-month long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life,” West, 48, wrote in an open letter titled "Those I've Hurt" on Monday, January 26. “As the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times I didn’t want to be here anymore.”
Kanye West Apologized for 'Manic' Episode
The "Heartless" rapper, who first went public with his bipolar diagnosis in 2016, wrote that he was in a "constant mental illness."
“When you go into a manic episode, you are ill at that point,” he continued. “When you are not in an episode, you are completely ‘normal.' And that’s when the wreckage from the illness hits the hardest.”
The Yeezy founder credited his wife, Bianca Censori, for convincing him to "finally get help" after hitting "rock bottom" in recent months.
Kanye West Reveals Brain Injury That 'Went Unnoticed' for Years
The "Gold Digger" artist explained his mental issues stem from a car accident that happened 25 years ago, which caused an injury to the right frontal lobe of his brain, something that went "unnoticed" for years.
“Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting,” he wrote. “You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely.”
West said he "lost touch with reality" as the disorder made him feel "powerful, certain [and] unstoppable."
Kanye West Apologized for Previous Remarks
“Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst,” he continued. “You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”
The controversial rapper also addressed his antisemitic and politically-laced rants on social media.
“One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments — many of which I still cannot recall — that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience,” West wrote. “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”
Kanye West Apologized to the Black Community
He ended the lengthy message by apologizing to the Black community for letting them down and explained he "found comfort" by reading accounts from people who experienced similar mental health struggles.
“My words as a leader in my community have global impact and influence. In my mania, I lost complete sight of that,” he spilled. “As I find my new baseline and new center through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity.”
The dad-of-four emphasized he wasn't asking for a "free pass," but hoped to "earn" forgiveness from those he hurt.
“I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home,” the rapper signed off.