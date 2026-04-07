Kanye West Blocked From Entering U.K.: Wireless Festival Canceled as 'Result' of Rapper Being 'Denied Entry' Into Country Amid Backlash

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Kanye West's controversial upcoming performances at a U.K. music festival have been scrapped, as the rapper was blocked from entering the country ahead of the July shows. The "I Wonder" hitmaker's request for permission to travel to the United Kingdom was rejected by the British government following widespread backlash over West being scheduled to headline three nights of London's Wireless Festival, which was canceled in its entirety due to the situation. "The Home Office has withdrawn YE's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders," Wireless Festival said in a statement, per BBC. "As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time."

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Source: MEGA Kanye West's request for entry into the U.K. was denied by the British government's Home Office.

"Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognize the real and personal impact these issues have had. As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK," the message continued. West had applied to travel to the United Kingdom via an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) on Monday, April 6, the Home Office informed BBC. The government unit said the decision was made on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good.

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West had responded to backlash hours prior, insisting he’d be “grateful” to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. and had been “following the conversation around Wireless.” "I know words aren't enough," he continued. "I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here." The 24-time Grammy winner became a polarizing figure in recent years due to several public antisemitic outbursts, hateful rants and harmful threats against the Jewish community. His harsh rhetoric even extended into the release of an offensive song titled “Heil Hitler” and the selling of swastika shirts on his website.