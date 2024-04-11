Caitlyn Jenner Sends Harsh Message After Former Friend O.J. Simpson's Death: 'Good Riddance'

Jenner and Simpson used to be friends back in the day, but their relationship changed when the latter was accused of killing his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. He was later acquitted in 1995. (Caitlyn, who was Bruce Jenner at the time, and his then-wife, Kris Jenner, were close with Nicole.)

Robert Kardashian, the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, was also pals with O.J., and he was his defense attorney at the time.

Caitlyn admitted things were tense between the family during this time period.