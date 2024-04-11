Caitlyn Jenner Sends Harsh Message After Former Friend O.J. Simpson's Death: 'Good Riddance'
Caitlyn Jenner was not one to mince words when talking about O.J. Simpson — shortly after his family confirmed the athlete died at 76 years old.
“Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” Jenner, 74, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, April 11.
Meanwhile, some people chimed in, calling out the reality star for going way too far, especially since she killed a woman in a fatal car accident in 2015. One person wrote, "You next b---- didn’t you kill somebody with your car?" while another said, "Not the pot calling the kettle black."
A third person added, "Lmao, you’re a k!ller too, MA’AM!" while another person stated, "you both in the same category."
As OK! previously reported, the athlete died after a short battle with cancer.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the family wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.
“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the message continued.
Jenner and Simpson used to be friends back in the day, but their relationship changed when the latter was accused of killing his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. He was later acquitted in 1995. (Caitlyn, who was Bruce Jenner at the time, and his then-wife, Kris Jenner, were close with Nicole.)
Robert Kardashian, the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, was also pals with O.J., and he was his defense attorney at the time.
Caitlyn admitted things were tense between the family during this time period.
"I remember the day the verdict came through and [Kourtney, Kim and Khloé] came in and they said, 'I told you he didn't do it,'" Caitlyn said during an interview with Dr. Phil in 2009. "We sat down and I said, 'Look, just because he got a not guilty verdict doesn't mean he didn't do it, and I just don't want to hear his name anymore.' And I had a lot of conversations with Robert to try to make sure it didn't tear the family apart."
Years later, he was arrested in 2007 after he led a group of men into a Las Vegas hotel and casino to steal what he claims to be his own sports memorabilia. He was later charged with a number of felony counts, including kidnapping and armed robbery. He was found guilty the next year and sentenced up to 33 years in prison but was released on parole on October 1, 2017.