O.J. Simpson Dead at Age 76 Following Cancer Battle

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family," the message shared to X read. Simpson is survived by his four children Jason, Arnelle, Sydney and Justin.

In February, reports surfaced the ex-Buffalo Bills player was undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.