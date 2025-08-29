Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Friend Sophia Hutchins' Tragic Death for First Time Since ATV Accident: 'It's So Difficult'
Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about her dear friend Sophia Hutchins' sad death for the very first time.
The political commentator, 75, broke her silence on the 29-year-old's devastating passing more than one month after Hutchins' ATV crashed into a vehicle and fell off of a 350-foot cliff on July 2.
"Recently my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident," Jenner explained during a recent guest appearance on Fox News. "But for the last seven weeks, I've been dealing with death, and it's so difficult."
Caitlyn Jenner Says Catholic School Shooting 'Hit Hard' After Sophia Hutchins' Death
The media personality said because of her recent loss, the deadly mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis that occurred on August 27 "really hit me hard."
"Because here I am dealing with my grief, and I just can't even imagine parents who dropped their kid off at school and, like that father just said, 'I'll never get a chance to talk to him again.' That is just so horrible," Jenner admitted of the attack, which killed young students Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, and left several others in need of emergency medical attention with bad gunshot wounds.
Jenner continued: "And I've been dealing with grief, and these people have a long road ahead of them, and they're going to be dealing with grief."
While the former Olympian previously referenced going through a "tough time" recently, this is the first time Jenner has directly addressed Hutchins' death.
Sophia Hutchins Dead at 29 After Tragic ATV Accident
Hutchins — who was both a close friend and manager of Jenner for about a decade — had been driving through the mountains of Malibu when her 2013 Polaris four-wheeler rear-ended a 2016 Mazda sedan and skirted off of a cliff.
Her cause of death was ruled as multiple blunt force injuries, with the manner of her passing being accidental.
Inside Caitlyn Jenner's Friendship With Late Sophia Hutchins
Jenner and Hutchins first grew close in 2015 after the retired athlete announced announced her transition and released the E! reality series I Am Cait, which the talent manager starred in multiple episodes of.
During a guest appearance on The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo in 2018, Hutchins reflected on her and Jenner's bond, stating: "We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other."
"She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership," Hutchins added.