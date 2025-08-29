BREAKING NEWS Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Friend Sophia Hutchins' Tragic Death for First Time Since ATV Accident: 'It's So Difficult' Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner's good friend Sophia Hutchins died at age 29 on July 2. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 29 2025, Published 8:52 a.m. ET

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about her dear friend Sophia Hutchins' sad death for the very first time. The political commentator, 75, broke her silence on the 29-year-old's devastating passing more than one month after Hutchins' ATV crashed into a vehicle and fell off of a 350-foot cliff on July 2. "Recently my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident," Jenner explained during a recent guest appearance on Fox News. "But for the last seven weeks, I've been dealing with death, and it's so difficult."

Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner's longtime friend Sophia Hutchins died from multiple blunt force traumas.

The media personality said because of her recent loss, the deadly mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis that occurred on August 27 "really hit me hard." "Because here I am dealing with my grief, and I just can't even imagine parents who dropped their kid off at school and, like that father just said, 'I'll never get a chance to talk to him again.' That is just so horrible," Jenner admitted of the attack, which killed young students Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, and left several others in need of emergency medical attention with bad gunshot wounds.

Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner said it's been 'difficult' since losing Sophia Hutchins.

Jenner continued: "And I've been dealing with grief, and these people have a long road ahead of them, and they're going to be dealing with grief." While the former Olympian previously referenced going through a "tough time" recently, this is the first time Jenner has directly addressed Hutchins' death.

Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner's pal Sophia Hutchins' ATV accidentally fell off of a 350-foot cliff.

Hutchins — who was both a close friend and manager of Jenner for about a decade — had been driving through the mountains of Malibu when her 2013 Polaris four-wheeler rear-ended a 2016 Mazda sedan and skirted off of a cliff. Her cause of death was ruled as multiple blunt force injuries, with the manner of her passing being accidental.

Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins were friends for about a decade.