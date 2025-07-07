Inside Sophia Hutchins' Friendship With Caitlyn Jenner Before Her Shocking Death at 29

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner's close friendship began in 2015 — the same year the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum came out as a transgender woman.

At the time, they connected through their makeup artist and hairstylist during Jenner's transition from male to female.

"If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, 'You just blew your entire life,'" Jenner told Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, Hutchins later revealed the Olympian inspired her own transition after she came out in college, adding that Jenner "made it so much more real."

"Like, normal and successful people do this and people are OK when they do it," the socialite added.