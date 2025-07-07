Inside Sophia Hutchins' Friendship With Caitlyn Jenner Before Her Shocking Death at 29
Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner Met in 2015
Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner's close friendship began in 2015 — the same year the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum came out as a transgender woman.
At the time, they connected through their makeup artist and hairstylist during Jenner's transition from male to female.
"If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, 'You just blew your entire life,'" Jenner told Vanity Fair.
Meanwhile, Hutchins later revealed the Olympian inspired her own transition after she came out in college, adding that Jenner "made it so much more real."
"Like, normal and successful people do this and people are OK when they do it," the socialite added.
Sophia Hutchins Appeared on 'I Am Cait' Before Becoming Caitlyn Jenner's Manager
As their friendship blossomed, Hutchins made several appearances on I Am Cait and was appointed CEO and Executive Director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation.
In 2017, she officially became Jenner's manager.
"We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other," Hutchins shared during an appearance on "The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo" podcast.
She continued, "She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it's just a great match, a great partnership."
Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Attended Events Together
Hutchins and Jenner put their friendship in the spotlight when they attended Hollywood events, including Pre-Grammy Galas and Academy Awards functions, together.
Despite a 46-year age gap, they consistently supported one another in the years leading up to Hutchins' death.
"I see we are two souls that are a fantastic match for one another and I feel that we're so blessed to have found each other," Hutchins explained in an interview years before the ATV crash.
The businesswoman pointed out, "And to be so supportive of one another in everything that we do. I feel beyond blessed that we've been able to keep it going for the time we've been able to keep it going. I don't think of the age difference as anything… for us, it's not even a factor."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Set the Record Straight About Their Alleged Romantic Relationship
Hutchins and Jenner's close relationship eventually led to speculation that they were romantically involved. However, they both shut down the claims in different interviews.
The charity executive shared during a "Hidden Truth" podcast appearance, "I would not say we're dating. I would say we're partners. I would not use the word 'girlfriend.' I would not say the word 'dating.' We're partners in everything we do. We're inseparable. We're business partners. We live together. We share a dog. We share family, we share a life together. We're not going to [label it]."
For Jenner's part, she reiterated they were "not going to get into that."
"But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We're kind of inseparable. We're the best of friends," said the gold medal-winning decathlete.
Years after Hutchins told The New York Times she and Jenner "were never romantically involved," she addressed the rumors again in 2021, stating Jenner was "a parent to [her]."
"I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship," she told People. "There's no hanky panky. I feel like I've been saying that for the past five years."
Caitlyn Jenner Gushed About Sophia Hutchins
While appearing on the "Full Send" podcast in 2022, Jenner called Hutchins "the most amazing" and "smartest person" who was the "brains behind" her career.
Caitlyn Jenner Broke Her Silence After Sophia Hutchins' Death
On July 2, Hutchins died in an ATV crash near Jenner's Malibu, Calif., home. According to reports, she was driving the 2013 Polaris when she collided with a moving vehicle carrying two passengers, veered off the shoulder and fell 350 feet down into a ravine.
Hours after her death, Jenner told Daily Mail she was going through "tough times" following the loss.
"I don't want to talk [about the accident]," Jenner shared during a somber outing in Malibu.