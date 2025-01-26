What Is Cameron Diaz's Net Worth? How the Actress Made Her Millions
Who wouldn’t want to be In Her Shoes?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cameron Diaz is worth a whopping $140 million.
It's the actress’ insanely successful decades-long career in acting that gave her a fat bank account.
The blonde beauty, 52, landed her first movie in 1994 at age 21 alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask. From there, Diaz starred in dozens of films, all of which gave her a large paycheck.
The star earned hundreds of millions across her many roles and is the fifth highest-grossing U.S. actress, as her total box office ticket sales are over $7 billion.
Diaz’s success was undeniable from the beginning, as she got the role in The Mask without taking a single acting class. In 1994, the film was ranked one of the highest-grossing features of the year, making $340 million worldwide.
She then appeared in 1997’s My Best Friend's Wedding and 1998’s There's Something About Mary. The ‘98 comedy grossed a shocking $369 million worldwide, and Diaz was nominated for her first Golden Globe. Diaz then starred in Being John Malkovich, Charlie's Angels and Vanilla Sky.
The mother-of-two — who took a hiatus from acting in 2014 to grow her family — then received critical acclaim for acting in the Academy Award-winning film Gangs of New York, in which she was paid $17.5 million.
Diaz also voiced Princess Fiona in the Shrek franchise, which made her tons of cash, as Shrek 2 alone made $919 million at the box office.
Today, The Holiday lead’s minimum salary is $10 million for a starring role, though her paycheck for one film has reached up to $20 million. Diaz was the third actress to ever break the $20 million salary threshold.
In 2011, Diaz made $42 million for her role in Bad Teacher, as even though she was only paid $1 million upfront, she was given a lucrative percentage of the film's backend gross. The movie ended up making $210 million, leaving Diaz with a massive payday.
In 2014, Diaz took a step away from the spotlight, though she recently made her comeback in 2025’s Back in Action alongside pal Jamie Foxx.
In addition to the money she made from acting, Diaz had owned valuable property around the U.S.
In 2001, she paid $1.34 million for a home above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, and in 2022, she sold the place to Ariana Grande for $4.9 million. Diaz currently owns a compound in Beverly Hills, which she purchased in 2010 for $9.5 million.
As for her East Coast lodgings, Diaz had a loft in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of NYC, which she sold in 2015 for $4 million, however, in 2013, she bought a $9.5 million condo in Chelsea.
In 2022, Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, paid for an 11,000-square-foot mansion in Montecito, Calif., for $12.7 million. They also bought a $14.7 million Beverly Hills home in 2020, though the couple listed it for $17.8 million in June 2024.