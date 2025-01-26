What Is Cameron Diaz's Net Worth? How the Actress Made Her Millions

Who wouldn’t want to be In Her Shoes?

The star earned hundreds of millions across her many roles and is the fifth highest-grossing U.S. actress, as her total box office ticket sales are over $7 billion.

The blonde beauty, 52, landed her first movie in 1994 at age 21 alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask. From there, Diaz starred in dozens of films, all of which gave her a large paycheck.

Diaz’s success was undeniable from the beginning, as she got the role in The Mask without taking a single acting class. In 1994, the film was ranked one of the highest-grossing features of the year, making $340 million worldwide.

She then appeared in 1997’s My Best Friend's Wedding and 1998’s There's Something About Mary. The ‘98 comedy grossed a shocking $369 million worldwide, and Diaz was nominated for her first Golden Globe. Diaz then starred in Being John Malkovich, Charlie's Angels and Vanilla Sky.

The mother-of-two — who took a hiatus from acting in 2014 to grow her family — then received critical acclaim for acting in the Academy Award-winning film Gangs of New York, in which she was paid $17.5 million.