Cameron Diaz Quitting Hollywood Again After Her Career Comeback Ends In Chaos
It looks like Cameron Diaz may be saying goodbye to acting for good this time around.
After returning to the big screen to film Back in Action with pal Jamie Foxx, the star, 50, is ready to head home and be with her 3-year-old daughter, Raddix, whom she shares with husband Benji Madden, 44.
“These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix,” a source told the Daily Mail on Monday, March 20. "Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world.”
To make matters worse, Foxx, who stars in the upcoming Netflix flick with Diaz, allegedly had a tantrum on set, leading him to cut a few jobs, including an executive producer, two directors and his driver.
"She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place," the source added. "She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone."
The insider noted they would be "incredibly surprised if it caused any tension between Jamie and Cameron."
"When you are in a position of authority, sometimes you have to make decisions to let people go who do not share the same vision as you," the source said. "Cameron is a businessperson and understands that this is necessary at times and, honestly, Jamie is the only reason that she is doing this film and they are still very close."
The Annie alum confirmed she retired from acting in 2018, but she then shocked fans when it was revealed she would be starring alongside Foxx, 55, in the new comedy film, which is reportedly set to release in 2024.
“I’m like pacing the room,” Diaz said an audio recording about being back in the spotlight. “I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do this, you know?”
- Cameron Diaz Recalls Supporting Drew Barrymore Over Her Excessive Drinking Habits: 'It Was Difficult To Watch'
- Matthew Perry Reveals He & Cameron Diaz Were Set Up On A Date After She Split From Justin Timberlake
- Rolling Stone Cofounder Jann Wenner Disses Cameron Diaz For Being 'Unpleasant To Deal With' In New Memoir
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the Good Charlotte rocker is "supportive of everything that Cameron does, it has been a lot on him," the source shared. "Although she has gotten to see her family while shooting the film, it is just not the same."
Going forward, the blonde babe wants to focus on Avaline, a Vegan friendly, no added sugar or unwanted additives wine.
"Cameron has gotten extremely involved in Avaline and was pivotal in it's creation," the insider said. "Avaline has grown exponentially and it is something that Cameron is very, very proud of."