Cameron Diaz Recalls Supporting Drew Barrymore Over Her Excessive Drinking Habits: 'It Was Difficult To Watch'

By:

Mar. 7 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Cameron Diaz has always looked out for Drew Barrymore's best intentions — especially when she was struggling with substance abuse after her divorce from Will Kopelman.

“[It was] difficult to watch,” the 50-year-old star said in a new interview. “But I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way.”

“I have absolute faith in her. You can’t even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself," she added.

Elsewhere in the news article, the 50 First Dates alum, 48, recalled how her therapist wanting to abandon her.

“He just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ It was really about my drinking. I said, ‘I get it. I’ve never respected you more. You see I’m not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back,’” Barrymore, who split from Kopelman in 2016, said.

Fortunately, the actress' inner circle came to her rescue. “We were like, ‘You’ve gotta snap out of it,’” Chris Miller, who worked with Barrymore for many years, said. “‘We fully understand that this is a total f*** for you. But you’ve got two healthy kids, a fantastic career and incredible friends.’ And sometimes you have to be reminded of that.”

Barrymore, who shares two daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with her ex, started her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which helped her get back on track.

“I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me. I was like, ‘I can’t handle this unless I’m in a really clear place,’” she shared.

As OK! previously reported, Barrymore recalled how low she felt after she and Kopelman parted ways.

"It just took me down," she noted. "There are times where you can look at someone you think is a strong person and see them so broken and go, 'How the f*** did they get there?' And I was that person. I broke."

The Los Angeles Times wrote about Barrymore's struggles.

