Drew Barrymore Offers Update On Reality Of Coparenting With Ex-Husband Will Kopelman
No wonder Drew Barrymore can't help but gush over her healthy coparenting relationship with ex-husband Will Kopelman — it sounds perfect!
During her Thursday, January 5, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Blended actress opened up about her relationship with the father of her children, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, explaining that it's going great.
"I am co-parenting with someone," she told her guest Kate Hudson, continuing: "And although we might not be married anymore, and he’s even married with his beautiful new wife Allie [Michler], our wonderful step-mother, we’re in a daily engagement and our relationship has never been better."
Pointing out that their dynamic is a "different dream" than the traditional vision of raising children with a partner, the 47-year-old said it's important to celebrate one's former flame.
Barrymore declared, "We should champion our exes, and you don’t have to be best friends, especially if they have a new person in their life."
The actress also stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship with an ex while making sure that person's new partner doesn't feel "uncomfortable."
Barrymore and Kopelman said "I Do" in 2012 and split in 2016. Kopelman moved on with Michler, a director at Vogue, in 2021.
Meanwhile, the talk show host — she was also previously married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 — is single and ready for love again!
As she begins to get back out there, Barrymore recently revealed she even sought relationship advice from her "pretend therapist" George Clooney.
The Rebel Homemaker author called Clooney's suggestions "really surprising" and useful; so much so that she wishes "all couples" could hear his words "because there’s an old-fashioned love that continues on in their marriage and their parenthood that I think it seems like a lot of us lose sight of."
Drawing insight from his own succesful marriage to Amal, Clooney emphasized the importance of never settling, as Barrymore shared the A-lister "held out for the right one."
"[That's] really good dating advice for all of us," she said in an October 2022 interview following the celebs' deep chat.