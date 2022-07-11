Cameron Diaz Believes She Was 'A Mule Carrying Drugs To Morocco' During Early Modeling Days

Diaz shared that while living in the City of Light in the '90s, she struggled to find work as a model, leading her to accept a "gig" that took a scary turn.

“I got enough money to move to Paris and get an apartment, which I shared with a girl who is still one of my best friends,” Diaz said, “But I was there a full year and didn't work one day. I couldn't book a job to save my life.”

Alas, Diaz said she finally was offered work as a model in Morocco. The only catch? Diaz would be required to fly with a suitcase given to her as part of her new job.

