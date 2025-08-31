Camila Cabello Nearly Busts Out of Her Tight White Corset for Australia Concert: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Camila Cabello knows how to work it! The “Never Be the Same” singer shared sultry snapshots on Instagram from her stop at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, for her “Yours, C Tour” on August 27. Cabello, 28, nearly revealed her cleavage in her scandalous outfit, featuring a fitted white corset, a fishnet skirt, silver underwear and elbow-high arm sleeves.

Article continues below advertisement

Camila Cabello Stuns in White Corset

Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram Camila Cabello is currently on her 'Yours, C Tour.'

The entertainer accessorized her fashionable stage fit with a matching bow-tie choker and heavy glam. She dusted her eyes with shimmery gray eye shadow, highlighted her cheeks with red blush and painted her lips with a dark shade of lipstick. Cabello styled her brunette locks with bouncy curls that dangled past her chest. “got to sing torn by Natalie Imbruglia aka what i heard was the Aussie national anthem for you legends. thank you Melbourne. see you in a minute Sydney!!!!!” she captioned her Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Camila Cabello Starts Dating Henry Junior Chalhoub

Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram The 'Havana' singer is dating billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub.

Cabello’s drool-worthy ensemble prompted fans to flood her comments with praise, with some declaring her a “queen” and “diva.” Despite the reassuring attention, the musician is currently taken by businessman and billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub. The couple was seen canoodling in Ibiza in July, where they packed on the PDA with beachside kisses. During the same month, the “Havana” singer subtly declared her love for her boyfriend, captioning an Instagram post, “falling in love. reading fiction for hours. practicing guitar. eating every color of tomatoes. putting my hand out in the car, playing with the wind.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Head Over Heels in Love With Him!'

Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram The couple was first seen together in November 2024.

Cabello and Chalhoub sparked dating rumors in November 2024 after they were seen getting cozy together at an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia. In March, a source revealed the couple is very serious about their relationship. “They’ve been together more than six months,” the insider shared with a news outlet. “They just kept it on the down-low because Camila really likes her privacy.” The source continued, “Camila and Henry are pretty much joined at the hip these days, and when they aren’t together, he’s all she wants to talk about. She’s head over heels in love with him!”

Camila Cabello's History With Shawn Mendes

Source: mega Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes met in 2014 before officially dating in 2019.