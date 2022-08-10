Who is Camila Cabello’s New Man? Meet Austin Kevitch
Shawn Mendes, who?
Nine months after Camila Cabello announced her split from longtime boyfriend Mendes, it seems the Fifth Harmony alum is moving on. On Sunday, August 7, the “Havana” artist was spotted walking hand in hand and even sharing a kiss with tech CEO Austin Kevitch, enjoying a romantic day out and about in Los Angeles.
While it's unclear when, exactly, the pair took their relationship to the next level, Cabello and Kevitch have been reportedly romantically linked since June, when they were spotted together on a walk.
Beyond dating the pop sensation, it seems Kevitch knows a thing or two about romance. Back in 2020, he co-founded a popular Jewish dating app called Lox Club. Dubbed “the ‘Jewish Raya’” by Vogue and boasting investors including Bhad Bhabie and Lil Yachty, earlier this year Kevitch revealed that although he “definitely” wanted “a girlfriend,” his time solo seemingly benefited his app.
“Being single helps with running Lox Club because I know all the pain points that single people feel,” he told Bustle back in February, adding that these experiences helped him deduce “exactly what I would want” when it comes to dating apps.
“I think once I’m living ‘happily ever after’ with someone running off into the sunset, I won’t be as in touch with all the annoying things about dating,” the tech mogul continued.
Although Kevitcch has not publicly addressed the origins of his romance with Cabello, it seems that the famously silly songstress’ sense of humor likely played a role in their relationship, as the entrepreneur once cited sarcasm as an excellent way of getting to know a potential romantic interest.
“When you can make fun of yourself or show sarcasm, it’s really another way of showing your personality,” he explained during the same interview. “Showing what parts of life you find silly, that you love, or you hate.”
Prior to dating Kevitch, Cabello and Mendes were an item for two years. They were first romantically linked in 2019, around the time of their hit duet “Señorita,” and continued to date over the next few years, even attending several high-profile events together including the 2021 Met Gala and the 2021 MTV VMAs.
A few short months after these red carpet sightings, the pair took to their respective social media platforms, issuing a joint statement revealing that they had called it quits.
“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” read the coordinating statements posted to their respective Instagram Stories.
“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," they continued, adding that they “appreciate” the support of their fans “from the beginning and moving forward.”
The Daily Mail was the first to report on Cabello and Kevitch’s recent romantic outing.