Who is Camila Cabello’s New Man? Meet Austin Kevitch

Shawn Mendes, who?

Nine months after Camila Cabello announced her split from longtime boyfriend Mendes, it seems the Fifth Harmony alum is moving on. On Sunday, August 7, the “Havana” artist was spotted walking hand in hand and even sharing a kiss with tech CEO Austin Kevitch, enjoying a romantic day out and about in Los Angeles.

While it's unclear when, exactly, the pair took their relationship to the next level, Cabello and Kevitch have been reportedly romantically linked since June, when they were spotted together on a walk.