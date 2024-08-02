Stunning Camila Mendes Goes Makeup-Free in Barely There Cheetah Swimwear: Photos

The actress, 30, took to Instagram to flaunt her toned physique for her followers, who couldn't help but gush over the pictures. "🐆🐾," Mendes simply captioned the two snapshots of her wearing a cheetah bikini.

“Riverdale was one of the most bizarre, fun landscapes to play with, and so the challenges were endless and I think there was never a dull day as an actor especially,” the star, who played Veronica Lodge in the inventive Archie Comics adaptation, noted to IndieWire . “There was a technical training that Riverdale taught me that now I feel like I can do anything because we did it all on that show. There was no stone left unturned.”

“My relationship to producing has transitioned a bit where it started off as a protective measure and a way of taking control. So it was coming from a place of ‘I don’t trust myself in the hands of others and I want to make sure that I have creative authority to give my input and I want to be in spaces where my input is valued,’” she added. “And then it evolved into I actually find that I enjoy it a lot and I am better at it than I thought, and I have the personality for it, and I have the strength and the confidence for it, and I actually want to do it now because of my passion for it.”

Fortunately, Mendes only has good things to say about The CW show.

“Now I can see just how much Riverdale has helped me as a producer because being on a show for that long, you really get to observe every role and understand the worth and the value of that role and the part that they play in the larger mechanism that is filmmaking or network television. And then you really see the difference between every director and how differently they operate. You get to absorb all that information and then see the outcome over and over again, and you get to compare and contrast and see how certain episodes that you thought were going to be awful then ended up being really good, and how they were saved in the editing room," she noted.