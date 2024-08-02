Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Sultry Nearly Naked Photo While Laying on a Massage Table
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley isn't afraid to bare it all.
In a Friday, August 2, Instagram upload, the model shared a few snaps from her stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where she spent time with her two kids, enjoyed a few snacks and flaunted her flawless figure.
The last image in the set featured a selfie that the blonde beauty, 37, took while laying on a massage table. The mom-of-two used her arm to strategically cover her chest and had a white sheet draped over her from the hips down.
Fans had mixed reactions to the sultry photo, with some feeling it was too much for social media.
"Oooh girl the last pic was not necessary," one critic commented, while another said, "The last one should have only been sent to [fiancé] Jason [Statham]."
Others complimented the star, with one writing, "You're beautiful in every way," and another declaring, "U r just like a walking art 😢😢😢😭😖."
Other pictures from Huntington-Whiteley's post showed her doing Pilates, eating alongside son Jack, sculpting pottery and hanging out with daughter Isabella.
Huntington-Whiteley has been traveling around the globe lately, as on Wednesday, July 31, she stopped by the grand opening of Alo Yoga's new store in London.
"I’ve been wearing Alo for coming on 10 years now," she told a reporter at the event of the athleisure brand.
"I’m really an OG fan of Alo and to be here at the Regent Street opening, in my own home country, is great," she raved. "It’s a wonderful partnership that I’m proud of."
The star was even rocking a matching Alo set when she was working out at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Though getting in an exercise session can be tough with two young kids, the blonde bombshell has found a routine that works for her.
"I have to really work on my stomach," the Victoria's Secret model shared in an interview. "I’ve found Pilates great because it’s slow and controlled and you really have to think about the muscles you’re working."
"Skipping is a really good way to get the heart rate up immediately, I’m always out of breath within two minutes," she continued. "Everything’s on YouTube now, too! You can go on there and type in ‘exercise for 10 minutes’ and see what comes up."
