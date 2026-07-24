Hot Photos! Camila Morrone's Sexiest Moments Over the Years

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Camila Morrone is confidently flaunting her beach body! The 29-year-old actress and model, who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio, never runs out of sizzling moments despite her busy schedule. From sun-soaked beach getaways to jaw-dropping selfies, check out some of her hottest looks below!

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Chic Day Out Look

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone continues to bring the heat with her hot photos.

In a June 2019 upload, Morrone enjoyed an elephant encounter in style, wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat, a gray bikini top and patterned blue-and-white bottoms. "On this episode of Instagram VS. Reality..." she joked in the caption.

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Radiant Beauty

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram She works as an actress and model.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress set pulses racing in a high-angle selfie that showed her rocking a form-fitting halter-style dress. "THAT purple dress 🥺~iykyk~," she gushed in the caption.

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Golden Hour Glow

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone made her acting debut in James Franco's 2013 film 'Bukowski.'

"Jamaica, you are good AF for the soul 🇯🇲💚🧡," Morrone shared in a May 2024 update, which featured her leaning back in clear ocean water as her assets that tested the limits of her barely-there bikini top.

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Cheeky From Behind

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram She launched her modeling career in 2016.

In another photoset from her May 2024 Jamaica getaway, the Mickey and the Bear star left little to the imagination in a black string bikini as she posed on a wooden dock. She loosely wrapped a white towel around her thighs, though it still presented her plump backside in all its glory. She wrote, "Jamaica film 💚💛."

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Picture-Perfect Star

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio.

During a beach getaway with her friends in June 2024, Morrone posed for a dreamy snap in the shallow water while sporting a sheer white crocheted two-piece set that highlighted her figure. She styled her long, black hair in loose, natural waves to achieve a beachy finish. She shared in the caption, "Friends & happiness & sunsets ☀️👯🌊🏝️."

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Soaking Up the Sun

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone was 20 when she began dating Leonardo DiCaprio, who was 43 at the time.

Morrone soaked up the sun during a scenic boat ride in July 2024. During the outing, she sat on the deck in a black swimsuit and let her wavy hair cascade down her back. "Estate in Italia 🇮🇹🍝👙 with the very best on the coast @lesirenuse," the caption read.

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Sunset Goddess

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship lasted nearly five years.

"It's technically not a thirst trap if you post your man and a photo of you with mouth tape🌴🌺," she teased in the caption of a May 2025 photoset. In one sizzling snap, she put her hourglass figure on full display as she enjoyed the sunset at the beach.

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Effortless Glam

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio split in 2022.

For her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Morrone traded her beachwear for a sleek, plunging black blazer that offered a daring glimpse of her sideb----. She complemented the look with a coordinating knee-length skirt.

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Bold and Bikini-Ready

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram She has since moved on with Cole Bennett.

Morrone nearly risked a nip slip in a teeny cream-colored string bikini top while posing on the beach. She also accessorized with a straw hat and oversized sunglasses for the outing. "heaven on earth 🇯🇲 I love Jamaica with all my heart 💛💚," she wrote in the caption.

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FIFA World Cup Stunner

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone and Cole Bennett confirmed their romance in 2025.