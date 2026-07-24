Hot Photos! Camila Morrone's Sexiest Moments Over the Years
July 24 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Camila Morrone is confidently flaunting her beach body!
The 29-year-old actress and model, who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio, never runs out of sizzling moments despite her busy schedule. From sun-soaked beach getaways to jaw-dropping selfies, check out some of her hottest looks below!
Chic Day Out Look
In a June 2019 upload, Morrone enjoyed an elephant encounter in style, wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat, a gray bikini top and patterned blue-and-white bottoms.
"On this episode of Instagram VS. Reality..." she joked in the caption.
Radiant Beauty
The Daisy Jones & the Six actress set pulses racing in a high-angle selfie that showed her rocking a form-fitting halter-style dress.
"THAT purple dress 🥺~iykyk~," she gushed in the caption.
Golden Hour Glow
"Jamaica, you are good AF for the soul 🇯🇲💚🧡," Morrone shared in a May 2024 update, which featured her leaning back in clear ocean water as her assets that tested the limits of her barely-there bikini top.
Cheeky From Behind
In another photoset from her May 2024 Jamaica getaway, the Mickey and the Bear star left little to the imagination in a black string bikini as she posed on a wooden dock. She loosely wrapped a white towel around her thighs, though it still presented her plump backside in all its glory.
She wrote, "Jamaica film 💚💛."
Picture-Perfect Star
During a beach getaway with her friends in June 2024, Morrone posed for a dreamy snap in the shallow water while sporting a sheer white crocheted two-piece set that highlighted her figure. She styled her long, black hair in loose, natural waves to achieve a beachy finish.
She shared in the caption, "Friends & happiness & sunsets ☀️👯🌊🏝️."
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Soaking Up the Sun
Morrone soaked up the sun during a scenic boat ride in July 2024. During the outing, she sat on the deck in a black swimsuit and let her wavy hair cascade down her back.
"Estate in Italia 🇮🇹🍝👙 with the very best on the coast @lesirenuse," the caption read.
Sunset Goddess
"It's technically not a thirst trap if you post your man and a photo of you with mouth tape🌴🌺," she teased in the caption of a May 2025 photoset.
In one sizzling snap, she put her hourglass figure on full display as she enjoyed the sunset at the beach.
Effortless Glam
For her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Morrone traded her beachwear for a sleek, plunging black blazer that offered a daring glimpse of her sideb----. She complemented the look with a coordinating knee-length skirt.
Bold and Bikini-Ready
Morrone nearly risked a nip slip in a teeny cream-colored string bikini top while posing on the beach. She also accessorized with a straw hat and oversized sunglasses for the outing.
"heaven on earth 🇯🇲 I love Jamaica with all my heart 💛💚," she wrote in the caption.
FIFA World Cup Stunner
The 2026 FIFA World Cup was a No Bra Day for Morrone!
The Primetime Emmy-nominated actress let her nipples poke through the thin fabric of an Argentina soccer jersey, which she paired with an Argentina bucket hat and white sneakers.