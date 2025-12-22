or
Adult Creator Camilla Araujo's Shocking Reveal: Star Is Leaving OnlyFans After Racking Up a Massive $20 Million on the Platform

Source: @realcamillaara/Instagram

Camilla Araujo took to Instagram to explain to fans why she's leaving her OnlyFans career behind.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

OnlyFans star Camilla Araujo just revealed she is departing the platform.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, December 22, to deliver the shocking news to her fans.

Araujo posted a video explaining her decision, which stems from a desire to pursue more “fulfill[ing]” endeavors.

Camilla Araujo is quitting OnlyFans.

"Y’all know when I sit here it means I have something to say. I’m quitting OnlyFans. Yeah, I’m quitting. This is it,” she announced. "No, I’m not quitting content. I feel like a lot of the girls that left that platform just went about it in such a cringe way. They either talked bad about the girls that did it or just turned against it so hard. Let’s get one thing straight. I don’t regret it, and some of my best friends still do it. I still support my girls."

Source: @realcamillaara/Instagram

Araujo is one of OnlyFans’ top creators and has amassed over $20 million by posting adult content on the app.

"That platform is where I made my first million dollars. It’s where I retired my parents. It’s where I bought my first home. I was able to help hundreds of people through it," the social media star explained. "I’m so incredibly grateful for how far that platform has taken me."

Camilla Araujo has made millions of dollars on OnlyFans.

Araujo teased an upcoming project that will launch at midnight on New Year’s Day.

"I’m moving on to something that I actually feel is my purpose, and it’s going to actually fulfill my soul…” she said. “Stay tuned because it’s going to be literally f------ insane and I cannot wait for you guys to see it.”

Fans and Friends Support Camilla Araujo's Decision

Camilla Araujo's new project is closely aligned with her 'purpose.'

Kate Cassidy, who was dating late singer Liam Payne when he died, supported her friend from the comments section, writing, “Excited for your new chapter can’t wait for you❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Fans applauded Araujo’s choice to leave OnlyFans as well.

“Get that bread, get that bread THEN LEAVE 🤣 period,” one person wrote.

“You didn’t reject the foundation that brought you here, and that discernment is exactly what separates you from the crowd. H--- yeah 👏,” another expressed.

Camilla Araujo Makes $2.5 Million a Month

Camilla Araujo's new project will be announced on New Year's Day.

During the Tuesday, August 19, episode of the "Clock It" podcast, the influencer revealed she was making $2.5 million per month and manages her money with the help of her partner, Owen Lynch.

"We currently have 11 Section 8 rentals, one Airbnb and one primary home," she detailed.

Podcast host Howie Mandel was shocked over Araujo’s impressive finances and called himself a “fan.”

"I’m very proud of you. At 22, I didn’t have anything. You’re off to a good start," the comedian gushed.

