Adult Creator Camilla Araujo's Shocking Reveal: Star Is Leaving OnlyFans After Racking Up a Massive $20 Million on the Platform

Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans star Camilla Araujo just revealed she is departing the platform. The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, December 22, to deliver the shocking news to her fans. Araujo posted a video explaining her decision, which stems from a desire to pursue more “fulfill[ing]” endeavors.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @realcamillaara/Instagram Camilla Araujo is quitting OnlyFans.

"Y’all know when I sit here it means I have something to say. I’m quitting OnlyFans. Yeah, I’m quitting. This is it,” she announced. "No, I’m not quitting content. I feel like a lot of the girls that left that platform just went about it in such a cringe way. They either talked bad about the girls that did it or just turned against it so hard. Let’s get one thing straight. I don’t regret it, and some of my best friends still do it. I still support my girls."

Article continues below advertisement

Araujo is one of OnlyFans’ top creators and has amassed over $20 million by posting adult content on the app. "That platform is where I made my first million dollars. It’s where I retired my parents. It’s where I bought my first home. I was able to help hundreds of people through it," the social media star explained. "I’m so incredibly grateful for how far that platform has taken me."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @realcamillaara/Instagram Camilla Araujo has made millions of dollars on OnlyFans.

Araujo teased an upcoming project that will launch at midnight on New Year’s Day. "I’m moving on to something that I actually feel is my purpose, and it’s going to actually fulfill my soul…” she said. “Stay tuned because it’s going to be literally f------ insane and I cannot wait for you guys to see it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans and Friends Support Camilla Araujo's Decision

Source: @realcamillaara/Instagram Camilla Araujo's new project is closely aligned with her 'purpose.'

Kate Cassidy, who was dating late singer Liam Payne when he died, supported her friend from the comments section, writing, “Excited for your new chapter can’t wait for you❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Fans applauded Araujo’s choice to leave OnlyFans as well. “Get that bread, get that bread THEN LEAVE 🤣 period,” one person wrote. “You didn’t reject the foundation that brought you here, and that discernment is exactly what separates you from the crowd. H--- yeah 👏,” another expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Camilla Araujo Makes $2.5 Million a Month

Source: @realcamillaara/Instagram Camilla Araujo's new project will be announced on New Year’s Day.