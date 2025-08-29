NEWS Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Shares Heartbreaking Birthday Tribute for Late Singer: 'I've Been Struggling' Source: @kateecass/Instagram Liam Payne died at age 31 on October 16, 2024. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 29 2025, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Kate Cassidy Shares Emotional Birthday Post for Liam Payne

Source: @kateecass/Instagram Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, honored the star on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

"My dearest Liam, it breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times," Cassidy wrote alongside several photos of Payne and the pair. She continued: "I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many — especially to me. I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there."

Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Finds 'Strength' on Late Star's Birthday

Source: @kateecass/Instagram Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne dated for about two years before his tragic death.

Cassidy admitted she would "give up years" of her life "just to give [Liam] a few more." "I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together," she expressed. "But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength." "I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much. Yours, Katelyn," she concluded.

Source: @kateecass/Instagram Kate Cassidy left Liam Payne in Argentina two days before his passing.

The "Night Changes" singer's girlfriend also shared a video montage to Instagram of Payne, alongside the caption: "A special day for the most special soul. I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess❤️."

Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Bakes a Cake for Late Singer's Birthday

Source: @kateecass/TikTok Kate Cassidy baked Liam Payne a cake in honor of his first heavenly birthday.