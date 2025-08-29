or
Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Shares Heartbreaking Birthday Tribute for Late Singer: 'I've Been Struggling'

Photo of Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne.
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Liam Payne died at age 31 on October 16, 2024.

Aug. 29 2025, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is remembering the late One Direction singer on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

The social media influencer, 26, took to Instagram on Friday, August 29, with an emotional tribute for Payne 10 months after he devastatingly died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October 2024.

Cassidy had left Payne in the South American country just two days before he tragically fell to his death from the balcony of his third floor hotel room amid his battle with addiction.

Kate Cassidy Shares Emotional Birthday Post for Liam Payne

"My dearest Liam, it breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times," Cassidy wrote alongside several photos of Payne and the pair.

She continued: "I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many — especially to me. I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there."

Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Finds 'Strength' on Late Star's Birthday

Cassidy admitted she would "give up years" of her life "just to give [Liam] a few more."

"I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together," she expressed. "But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength."

"I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much. Yours, Katelyn," she concluded.

The "Night Changes" singer's girlfriend also shared a video montage to Instagram of Payne, alongside the caption: "A special day for the most special soul. I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess❤️."

Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Bakes a Cake for Late Singer's Birthday

Cassidy was also in tears as she took to TikTok with a clip of herself baking Payne a birthday cake.

The content creator even lit and blew out a candle for her late boyfriend before sharing a piece with their dog Nala.

"Happy birthday Liam❤️. I know you still have the sweetest tooth in heaven. I'm not very good at baking these days ☹️," she penned in the upload's caption.

