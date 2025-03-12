Camille Kostek Puts Her Body on Display in Skimpy Bathing Suit While Hitting the Slopes: Watch
The cold doesn't bother Camille Kostek!
The Sports Illustrated star turned heads in her latest photoshoot, rocking a barely-there bikini while posing against the snowy peaks of Saas-Fee, Switzerland.
In a video shared by SI Swimsuit, the model stunned in an ash-blue G-string bikini, draped in a luxe brown fur coat and accessorized with oversized sunglasses. She completed the hot look with silver boots as she confidently strutted across the snow.
"Our 2019 cover girl @camillekostek is back for the 2025 issue," SI Swimsuit captioned the clip.
And she didn’t stop there, as the Love, for Real star took things up a notch by getting into full ski mode.
With goggles perched on her head and ski poles in hand, she posed in nothing but a black bikini, giving fans a cheeky side view of her toned figure and the daring T-back detail.
“Year after year, @CamilleKostek delivers… and 2025 is no exception,” the magazine raved in a second post.
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise.
"WOW 🔥 I thought you thrived in the sand, but the snow is next level," one gushed.
"I love this snow b-- the most 🤍," another wrote.
"Living for this snow shoot!" a third added.
"YESSSSS 👏 This is amazing, Camille!!!!!" a fourth raved.
"My girl!!!! Love that we got to experience this @camillekostek love you forever, snow princess!!!! ❤️❤️❤️" another chimed in.
- Camille Kostek Admits She Wasn't 'Sure' If She Was Going To Get Called Back For 'SI Swimsuit' This Year: 'You're On Pins & Needles'
- Bikini-Clad Tana Mongeau Gets Wild in Hot Tub With Her BFF During Trip to Lake Tahoe: See the Steamy Photos
- Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Reveals Her Private Part in Skimpy Bathing Suit in Brazil: See the Scandalous Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Since winning SI Swimsuit’s first-ever model search in 2018, Kostek has been a standout in the franchise. She graced the cover just a year later, posing on Kangaroo Island in South Australia for the magazine’s coveted 2019 issue — but the journey wasn’t always easy.
“There’s definitely been times when I’ve been on sets and I was the bigger model in the room, where they’re casting girls,” she told People. “It’s discouraging, it’s really, really hard to have thick skin through a lot of that stuff. The looks. The questions you get.”
“As soon as I changed my mind perception, my life literally changed,” Kostek explained. “My love life changed, my day-to-day life changed, my self-love with myself changed, my career started changing. The dynamic when I would walk into a room, even if I wasn’t the thinnest model in the room, changed. Confidence is everything, and the way you carry yourself, your posture, eye contact, all of that is such a big role in impressions, regardless of your size.”
For the Wipeout host, SI Swimsuit is more than just a modeling gig.
“For me, becoming a woman to represent the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is my version of the dream job,” she said in 2020. “They embody inclusivity, breaking molds, being bold, highlighting our passions and honoring our purpose that go beyond posing for the magazine. This brand is IT. "
“The people that make up their team, to the models that grace the pages, it all aligns and I am forever grateful to have been accepted by them to be a face that represents their brand. I will treasure being a part of this movement for life,” she added.