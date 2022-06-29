Camille Kostek Admits She Wasn't 'Sure' If She Was Going To Get Called Back For 'SI Swimsuit' This Year: 'You're On Pins & Needles'

"They probably start shooting around the end of September, beginning of October, and the issue launches in May. They probably stop shooting around February, and I think I got my call the end of January — so you really are on pins and needles waiting," she admitted. "I was like, 'Am I getting called back?' You're so in love with the brand and the people. I think that's what is so great about this brand — they are breaking molds in this industry and saying there isn't just one body type. There is no shape size, age that they don't love and accept."

Fortunately, the blonde babe was eventually approached for her fifth time.

"It just makes you wanna do it like for life," she gushed of the opportunity. "I bring rookie energy to the shoot every time because I'm just as excited for year one as I am for year five. I hope I get the call back every year because everything that they stand for is what I believe in. It's very exciting still."