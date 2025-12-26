Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Silence on Feuds: 'I Let God Fight My Battles'

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Cameron Bure, the beloved star of Full House, opened up about her past public feuds and how she copes with the backlash during a candid appearance on Madison Prewett’s “Stay True” podcast on November 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @StayTruePodcast/Youtube Candace Cameron Bure talked about her public feuds on a podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

The 49-year-old actress described the negative attention she's received as “weird” and expressed her desire to stay above the fray. “But it’s just, like, weird. It’s weird,” she emphasized, reflecting on the hostility aimed at her online.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @StayTruePodcast/Youtube

Article continues below advertisement

When asked how she handles the online drama, Bure shared her strategy. “I usually don’t fight back in the comments, because nothing really comes from it. I feel like when you fight back in the comments, it becomes defensive. I feel like the more people defend themselves, the less integrity it holds," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress said online negativity feels strange and overwhelming.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of engaging directly, she often allows situations to unfold without her involvement. “I let God fight my battles a lot online. I also let the other people who are genuine fans fight my battles for me too,” she added. “Because sometimes they come in, they’re like, ‘She doesn’t do that. That’s not what she meant by that.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @StayTruePodcast/Youtube The 'Full House' star avoids arguing in the comments section because it does not help.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bure recognizes the necessity of self-control. “God, I just have to let that go because I’m not gonna please everybody. Help me walk my walk that is honoring and pleasing to you as best as I can. Help me learn and discern,” she said. The actress has experienced several high-profile clashes, often stemming from her vocal conservative Christian beliefs.

Article continues below advertisement

In July 2024, she sparked controversy by criticizing the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony for featuring a drag performance that appeared to mock The Last Supper. “It’s the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the title,” she stated. “To watch such an incredible event … and see it blasphemed was disgusting.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tension arose when her former Full House costar Jodie Sweetin shared a comedic video that many interpreted as a diss at Bure. Sweetin later denied any intent to provoke. “I’m not changing anything I said,” she affirmed in April. “But it was not an intentional dig.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bure has also faced backlash over her views on same-s-- relationships. In 2015, she clashed with Raven-Symoné regarding an Oregon bakery’s refusal to make a wedding cake for a same-s-- couple, defending the bakery’s right to uphold its religious beliefs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Candace Cameron Bure believes God and her supporters defend her when needed.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2022, Hilarie Burton Morgan labeled her a “bigot” after Bure announced her departure from Hallmark to join the Great American Family network, emphasizing their commitment to “traditional marriage.” Two days later, she responded on Instagram to “those who hate what I value” and her critics online.

Article continues below advertisement

Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa described Bure as “rude” in July 2022, recounting a negative encounter when she was just 11 years old. Following the incident, Bure reached out to Siwa, expressing regret for the interaction. “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy,” she admitted.