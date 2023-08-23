Melissa Joan Hart Makes Fun of Conservative Candace Cameron Bure for Playing a 'Satanic Witch' Despite 'Devout Christian Faith'
Oh, the irony! Melissa Joan Hart had a good laugh when she discussed her iconic titular character on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
Appearing on the Monday, August 21, episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast "Pod Meets World," the actress recalled when she played her beloved character in a 1997 guest cameo, where she was joined by the controversial Candace Cameron Bure.
Bure played Sabrina's fellow magical being and roommate — a tidbit she found comical given Bure's conservative views.
"It’s so funny now because, like, I can’t tell you how many people in bible study and whatnot will say to me like, ‘I wasn’t allowed to watch [Sabrina the Teenage Witch] because it was about witchcraft,’ but then you think about Candace, who is such a devout Christian — and she’s known for that now — and she’s playing the satanic witch," Hart noted of the situation.
"I never as Sabrina, I think ever played a satanic [witch]. That’s hilarious to me," she confessed.
The blonde beauty's words comes after a controversial time for the Full House alum, who sparked outrage after moving to the Great American Family network.
In an interview last year, the mom-of-three explained their TV movies "will keep traditional marriage at the core ... the kind of stories my family and I love to watch."
After receiving backlash and accusations of homophobia, Bure issued an apology and denied the allegations.
"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she penned in a social media post. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised."
"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately," the star continued. "My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us."