Melissa Joan Hart Makes Fun of Conservative Candace Cameron Bure for Playing a 'Satanic Witch' Despite 'Devout Christian Faith'

Bure played Sabrina's fellow magical being and roommate — a tidbit she found comical given Bure's conservative views.

"It’s so funny now because, like, I can’t tell you how many people in bible study and whatnot will say to me like, ‘I wasn’t allowed to watch [Sabrina the Teenage Witch] because it was about witchcraft,’ but then you think about Candace, who is such a devout Christian — and she’s known for that now — and she’s playing the satanic witch," Hart noted of the situation.

"I never as Sabrina, I think ever played a satanic [witch]. That’s hilarious to me," she confessed.