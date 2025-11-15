'Confident' Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She 'Took Down' Her Bathing Suit Photo: 'I Don't Need to Have Controversy'

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Cameron Bure has lived much of her life in the spotlight, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to the judgment of others. The 49-year-old actress recently shared why she decided to stop posting bathing suit photos online. “I do feel confident and secure in who I am, however, I feel like there’s still always a pressure [to look a certain way],” Bure told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 4, while promoting her new book, Rise and Renew: A 30-Day Devotional to Heal a Hurting Heart, Overcome Emotional Pain, and Grow in Your Faith – Interactive Devotions with Bible … and Creative Exercises (One Step Closer).

Source: @candacecbure/Instagram Candace Cameron Bure decided to delete her bathing suit photo after facing online criticism.

In the book, she discusses themes of aging gracefully, her faith and daily resets. Navigating Hollywood's pressures isn’t simple, but she maintains that self-acceptance is key. “I do feel great,” she said. “If my husband loves me and tells me I look great, then that’s all that matters.”

Source: @candacecbure/Instagram The actress said she 'feels confident' but still experiences pressure to look a certain way.

While she values her connection with fans, Bure works hard to sidestep negative commentary about her body. Earlier this year, she came under fire for sharing a one-piece bathing suit photo. Ultimately, she removed the post and explained it was simply her way of “soaking up the end of summer” and “having fun.”

Reflecting on the incident, Bure admitted that deleting the image felt like the best choice. “People are always going to have an opinion, and sometimes you forget that for a moment because you’re like, ‘Hey, happy moment. Gonna share something,’” she recalled. “And then you’re like, ‘Oh, why did I share it?’”

“I felt like it was easier to take it down,” she explained, adding, “I don’t need to have controversy over it.”

Source: @candacecbure/Instagram Candace Cameron Bure shared that she’s focused on entering her 50s strong, healthy and spiritually grounded.

The actress further confessed, “I don’t need for people to pick apart my body. I’m like, ‘That’s fine, you couldn’t have an opinion. I’m just going to take it away so you don’t get to say what you want about that part of my life.’ And that’s fine.” Despite facing criticism online, Bure maintains a youthful outlook as she approaches her 50th birthday. “I think I’m always gonna feel like I’m 30. I think of [my real] number, and I’m like, ‘I’m that old?’” she said with a laugh. “I guess I’m making myself excited about turning 50. I don’t know if I’m really excited about it, but I’m kind of, like, willing myself to be excited."

Bure may not be fully on board with hitting the big 5-0, but she is committed to tackling future challenges head-on. “I am getting in the best shape of my life,” she shared. “Because I want to enter this next decade of my life being strong and healthy, because I know I got a lot of stuff coming my way, and I want to be able to handle it as best as I can.” Along with her fitness journey, Bure expressed a desire to leave certain past struggles behind. “I’d like to leave the cystic acne that I still get. I don’t want to take that into my 50s,” she laughed. “I’m like, ‘Why am I still getting this in my 40s?’ I have a feeling it’s only going to get worse.”

Beyond her physical pursuits, Bure continues to deepen her spiritual connection. Writing Rise and Renew allowed her to share her beliefs while reflecting on her personal journey. “It’s a 30-day devotional, and it’s [meant for readers] to spend, really five minutes, 10 minutes in the word,” she explained of the book, which released this month. “It’s filled with scripture from the Bible, and I write some personal reflections.”

Source: MEGA The star's new devotional book, 'Rise and Renew,' encourages readers to start each day with faith and reflection.

She doesn’t complete a devotional “every day,” but she emphasized its importance in her life. “It’s time in prayer. It’s time for me spent with God that resets my morning,” she continued. “Because I can make all the plans that I want to make, but I really want God to guide my path, and I do that by resetting every morning.”