Another Controversy: Candace Cameron Bure Blasted For Declaring Her New Religious Movie Will Help People 'Turn To Jesus'
Candace Cameron Bure isn't letting up when it comes to sharing her religious beliefs.
Last week, the actress — whose conservative views have led to quite a few controversies — shared the final preview for her new flick Jesus Revolution, but the Instagram caption that went along with it ruffled some feathers.
"@jesusrevolutionmovie hits theaters THIS FRIDAY, February 24th ✨ which means if you didn’t have any weekend plans, now you do!" she wrote alongside the Wednesday, February 22, upload. "Ultimately I pray this movie is used for His glory, and for people to hear the gospel and turn to Jesus."
The Full House alum received quite a few angry comments over her words, with one person writing, "I love how people fueled by bigotry and hatred think some soft music and pretty pictures makes their cult of division and oppression OK."
"The representation and lack thereof is sad," penned another Instagram user, with a third quipping, "Needs a lesbian couple."
The latter comment is referring to Bure's recent words about her move from the Hallmark Channel to the Great American Family network. In a November 2022 interview with Wall Street Journal, the star was asked if GAF would follow Hallmark in including more LGBTQ+ storylines, to which she replied, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."
Her response outraged millions; so much so, she issued a lengthy apology and declared she isn't homophobic.
"I have great love and affection for all people," she stated via Instagram. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us."
"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately," continued the mom-of-three. "To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway."