BREAKING NEWS Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Pregnant With First Child 7 Months After Marrying Disney Star Bradley Steven Perry Source: @natashaperry/Instagram Candace Cameron Bure's daughter, Natasha, tied the knot with Disney alum Bradley Steven Perry in September 2025. Rebecca Friedman May 7 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Candace Cameron Bure's house is getting fuller — as she's going to be a grandma! The Full House star's daughter, Natasha, is pregnant with her and husband Bradley Steven Perry's first child. The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, May 7, featuring several sweet snaps. The first photo adorably showcased Natasha and the Good Luck Charlie alum wearing matching blue and white striped button-down shirts, as they sipped on mugs that read "Dada!" and "Mama!"

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'Our Dream Role'

View this post on Instagram Source: @natashaperry/Instagram Candace Cameron Bure's daughter, Natasha, is expecting her first child.

The 27-year-old's baby bump was on full display as she left her shirt unbuttoned to expose her growing belly. "Our dream role 🐣," the caption read.

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Source: @natashaperry/Instagram Natasha and Bradley Steven Perry are going to be first-time parents.

In the comments section of the post, Cameron gushed: "CandyGram in full effect 🤗❤️." The Fuller House actress also re-shared her daughter's post to her Instagram Story, where she exclaimed, "I'm going to be a Candy Gram!!!!!"

Source: MEGA Candace Cameron Bure shares daughter Natasha and sons Lev and Maksim with husband Valeri.