Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Pregnant With First Child 7 Months After Marrying Disney Star Bradley Steven Perry
May 7 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Candace Cameron Bure's house is getting fuller — as she's going to be a grandma!
The Full House star's daughter, Natasha, is pregnant with her and husband Bradley Steven Perry's first child. The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, May 7, featuring several sweet snaps.
The first photo adorably showcased Natasha and the Good Luck Charlie alum wearing matching blue and white striped button-down shirts, as they sipped on mugs that read "Dada!" and "Mama!"
'Our Dream Role'
The 27-year-old's baby bump was on full display as she left her shirt unbuttoned to expose her growing belly.
"Our dream role 🐣," the caption read.
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In the comments section of the post, Cameron gushed: "CandyGram in full effect 🤗❤️."
The Fuller House actress also re-shared her daughter's post to her Instagram Story, where she exclaimed, "I'm going to be a Candy Gram!!!!!"
As OK! previously reported, Natasha and Bradley secretly tied the knot during an intimate Malibu wedding in September 2025.
At the time, Natasha revealed the news by dropping gorgeous photos of the bride and groom on their special day, writing, ""Mr. & Mrs. Perry."
Speaking to People after the surprise announcement, the couple expressed: "It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend."
"This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love, it’s a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us," they continued.