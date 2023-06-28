Candace Cameron Bure Flaunts Fit Physique to Celebrate Bathing Suit Season: Photos
You would never guess that Candace Cameron Bure is 47 years old!
The Full House star took to her Instagram Story to show off some cute new bathing suits ahead of the summer.
In the first photo, the blonde beauty looked gorgeous in a floral off the shoulder one piece suit, writing, "Bathing suit season. Cute modest suit 2 piece from @albionfit."
Bure then revealed some of her midriff in a red and white striped bikini. "They keep getting cuter!" she said before sharing a code with her followers.
The actress recently revealed one of the reasons she's in tip-top shape.
"I haven’t eaten fast food except for In N Out in 20 years," the star, who is married to Valeri Bure, wrote on Saturday, May 13, of her diet.
"Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald’s or Burger King or Wendy’s or any of those other places I’ve never eaten at. Today is that day. Am I going to find out? No," Bure insisted.
"And no, I've never had Taco Bell or anything similar," she added. "I don't regret it. You can’t convince me otherwise."
However, internet sleuths found an old photo of Bure and her son eating Chick-fil-A in 2012.
"This you?" one person wrote alongside an image of Bure and her son digging into waffle fries and a drink.
Of course, trolls immediately couldn't help but weigh in on the situation at hand.
"Perhaps Candace Cameron Bure shouldn't say that she hasn't eaten fast food in 20 years because that's a blatant lie. She bought Chick-fil-A in 2012 to own the libs. Bigot," one person wrote.
The mom-of-three later hit back with a message of her own.
“Candace told me that she drove her son to get food at Chick-fil-A and she only ordered an iced tea for herself. Candace is only holding a cup,” a representative for the actress told Insider in a statement on Friday, May 19, calling the claim that she lied “untrue” and “ridiculous.”